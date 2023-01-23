ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets

SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens

COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed

SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

