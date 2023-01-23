Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
Equip your home with a roof as tough as a rhino's skin
Having a roof over your head should never be taken for granted. But not all roofs are created equally, and not all roofing companies live up to the same standards. That's why having a solid structure that can protect you for many years to come is much different than just having something over your head.
City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble
SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
Hammer Time with Virtuoso Builders
It's time for another catch up with the team at Virtuoso Builders as part of our "Hammer Time" series. Mike and Molly Sowry are back in studio to talk about making the most out of your remodeling experience. Take a look to learn more!. Virtuoso Builders. 14855 Blanco Rd., Ste....
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
San Antonio Police Department honors officers and citizens with award ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department handed out awards to 35 of its officers and 8 citizens during a special ceremony. The awards were given for reasons ranging from heroic actions, dedication to community service, and commitment to public safety. Police Chief William McManus was on hand to...
Christmas robbery suspect still on the loose after stealing hats from gas station
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a robbery at the Oasis gas station on San Antonio's Southwest Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the robbery happened early December 25th around 2:30 a.m. at 4722 Military Drive West. Police say the suspect was...
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
Victim shot in back of head, causes major accident after fleeing altercation
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back of the head and soon after passed out on the highway after an altercation at a Whataburger. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at a Whataburger restaurant at Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 410 around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
REWARD: Suspect wanted after allegedly stealing teenager's car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding the person suspected of robbing a teenager's car at knifepoint. The robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Zip In Car Wash on Essex Street and South Hackberry Street. Police said the 17-year-old boy was washing his car when the suspect walked...
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
Two men hospitalized after being shot during fight outside West Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are recovering after being shot outside a West Side bar late Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside a bar off Frio City Road near Highway 90. Police said when they arrived, they found the two men, one shot in the back...
