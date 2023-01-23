Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Woman convicted in connection with New Britain abduction charged with violating probation
NEW BRITAIN – A Rocky Hill woman previously sentenced to a year in prison in connection with the abduction of a child who disappeared from New Britain has been charged with violating her probation following multiple new arrests. Stephanie Fonda, 41, faced a judge Wednesday in New Britain Superior...
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing girlfriend
A judge sentenced a New Haven man Thursday to 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested
A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Man Who Threw Fentanyl Out Window In New Britain Admits To Distributing Narcotics
After an attempt to get rid of the evidence by throwing it out the window, a New Britain man has admitted to possessing and distributing narcotics. New Britain resident Rafael Martinez, age 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Hartford federal court to fentanyl distribution and firearm …
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
NBC Connecticut
‘They Betrayed the Entire Profession': CT Officials React to Video of Memphis Deadly Encounter
Connecticut officials are reacting to the deadly encounter between several officers and Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee after videos of the incident were released to the public. "Those five officers broke their solemn oath to protect and serve. They betrayed the entire profession for all of us who put on...
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
East Hartford police find vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run, East Hartford police announced.
New Haven Independent
Authorities Still Investigating Seymour Scam
SEYMOUR — Three months after discovering someone scammed $375,000 from the town, officials still haven’t explained to the public how the crime happened. First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis and Chief of Police John Bucherati have released selected information, while saying other info can’t be released because of the investigation.
Wolcott police seek man who dropped off dog at vet that died within minutes
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are looking for a man who brought a dog to a local veterinarian and left. Police said the dog was in bad shape and died within minutes of arriving. Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the man brought a dog to the Wolcott Vet and said that he found the […]
NBC Connecticut
Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford
Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Lawsuit advances against Springfield cop accused of repeatedly hitting woman with stun gun during 2021 arrest
SPRINGIELD — A federal lawsuit filed by a Rhode Island woman who accused a city police officer of hitting her with a stun gun multiple times during an arrest in 2021 is advancing as the officer remains on leave. Officer Leon Davis was charged with assault and battery with...
