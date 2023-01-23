ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

NBC Connecticut

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Westbrook Police Officer Resigns

A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Authorities Still Investigating Seymour Scam

SEYMOUR — Three months after discovering someone scammed $375,000 from the town, officials still haven’t explained to the public how the crime happened. First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis and Chief of Police John Bucherati have released selected information, while saying other info can’t be released because of the investigation.
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford

Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT

