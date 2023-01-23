ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Priscilla Presley Contests Suspicious Amendment To Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Trust Replacing Her As Trustee

Priscilla Presley has requested that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 2010. The change to the paperwork ousts both her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replaces them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.Priscilla is claiming that she had never been notified of the amendment and suspects the change to the trust could have been falsified, citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."AUSTIN BUTLER ADMITS IT'S 'BITTERSWEET' TO RECEIVE OSCAR...
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

