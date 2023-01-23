CSPD investigating text threatening local school, ‘does not appear to be credible’

UPDATE: MONDAY 1/23/2023 3:52 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said the threat made on a Colorado Springs school appears to have started in District 11 and then moved over to District 49.

CSPD said the threat was generic, because it was a screenshot of a text message that was then passed around and eventually posted. “We are working to identify the source of the image,” CSPD said.

School District 11 (D11) posted on Facebook saying that the district was aware of the threat, and said it was shared on Instagram but did not specify a school in particular. D11 repeated what CSPD had previously stated, and said the threat did not appear credible.

“The safety of all of our students and our staff is our top priority throughout District 11,” said the district in the Facebook post. “We take all threats seriously, and consequences up to and including suspension may be put in place depending on the situation. All threats are thoroughly investigated, and there is no tolerance for violence or threats on our campus.”

D11 asked parents to help them put rumors to rest, and encouraged them to talk to their kids about not spreading this threat on social media.

MONDAY 1/23/2023 12:41 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted out a community notification around Noon on Monday, Jan. 23 regarding a text message appearing to threaten a shooting at a Colorado Springs school.

The tweet said, “We are aware of a text message that has been going around alleging a shooting was to occur at a school in Colorado Springs. The threat does not appear to be credible, we continue to work with our schools in this ongoing investigation.”

