Nebraska's unemployment rate is on the rise. The Nebraska Department of Labor says that the state' unemployment rate increased by point-one percent in December to two-point-six percent. State officials say non-farm employment increased by more than 30-thousand jobs last year. Meanwhile, The Omaha Police Department is looking for more recruits. WOWT reports that the department is trying to fill nearly 50 positions, but its pool of applicants is smaller than they expected. The application period started January 9th and will remain open until February 9th. The department says that they have had about half as many applicants as they did in 2020. Papillion La Vista Community Schools employees are getting retention stipends in an effort to keep schools staffed. The school district says any worker including teachers, food workers, and custodians that sign through next school year will be eligible for an up to three-thousand-dollar stipend. The stipends will be awarded this year in three separate payments. The school district will cover the cost using money saved from the coronavirus pandemic.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO