Omaha, NE

Omaha Joins With Portland On Respective Streetcar Projects

Omaha is partnering with another city to work together on a streetcar system. On Monday the Omaha Streetcar Authority passed a memorandum of understanding with Portland, Oregon, which states both cities will have to meet certain requirements this year in order for their streetcar systems to begin operating in 2026. Next up for the Streetcar Authority is to decide what the vehicles will look like, a decision that's expected to be made in March. Omaha could get its first streetcars in 2025.
Unemployment On The Rise In NE, Affecting Law Enforcement And Education

Nebraska's unemployment rate is on the rise. The Nebraska Department of Labor says that the state' unemployment rate increased by point-one percent in December to two-point-six percent. State officials say non-farm employment increased by more than 30-thousand jobs last year. Meanwhile, The Omaha Police Department is looking for more recruits. WOWT reports that the department is trying to fill nearly 50 positions, but its pool of applicants is smaller than they expected. The application period started January 9th and will remain open until February 9th. The department says that they have had about half as many applicants as they did in 2020. Papillion La Vista Community Schools employees are getting retention stipends in an effort to keep schools staffed. The school district says any worker including teachers, food workers, and custodians that sign through next school year will be eligible for an up to three-thousand-dollar stipend. The stipends will be awarded this year in three separate payments. The school district will cover the cost using money saved from the coronavirus pandemic.
5 Memphis ex-police charged with murder and jailed over beating death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith each face several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
