Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that his pandemic-era public health disaster declaration, which has given him unprecedented powers for the past 1,049 days, would stay in place until state legislators pass laws banning COVID-19-related restrictions on Texans and strengthening the state’s power at the border.
Click2Houston.com
‘Basically as big as they get’: Texas researcher finds huge eel washed ashore on Mustang Island
A large American eel was found in the sand on Mustang Island last week. Jace Tunnell, a reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, happened upon the dead eel, which had washed ashore. In a video on YouTube, Tunnell presents the eel which he said was around four feet long.
