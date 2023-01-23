Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.

The police department posted photos of a white, two-door pickup truck on its official Facebook page. The photos did not capture a clear shot of the truck’s license plate.

The white pickup truck that the Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of. Credit: Bridgeport Police

The police did not specify exactly where on Route 50 the crash occurred, at what time of the day, or if anyone was hurt.

Harrison County’s 911 log does list a motor vehicle accident without injury on W Main Street, which is Route 50, in Bridgeport that happened at around 8:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas at 304-848-6109 or email the officer at ithomas@bridgeportwv.com .

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WBOY Crime Tracker

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.