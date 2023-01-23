ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.

The police department posted photos of a white, two-door pickup truck on its official Facebook page. The photos did not capture a clear shot of the truck’s license plate.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJPz5_0kOTvib700
The white pickup truck that the Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of. Credit: Bridgeport Police

The police did not specify exactly where on Route 50 the crash occurred, at what time of the day, or if anyone was hurt.

Harrison County’s 911 log does list a motor vehicle accident without injury on W Main Street, which is Route 50, in Bridgeport that happened at around 8:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas at 304-848-6109 or email the officer at ithomas@bridgeportwv.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting. Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
SHINNSTON, WV
wajr.com

Suspected drug dealer nabbed during routine traffic stop near Clarksburg school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An improper registration resulted in a drug arrest near the Washington Irving Middle School on Wednesday. Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department conducted the stop in front of the school, made contact with the driver, and immediately placed him into custody because of an outstanding warrant. After learning the passenger, Anna Lafferty, 32, of Clarksburg, did not have a valid driver’s license, a police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
BUCKHANNON, WV
lootpress.com

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a four car crash on I-79 in Marion County. Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash on I-79 north around mile marker 137 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus. 911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured. Holbert Rd. is...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WDTV

UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Barbour County teen found safe, reunited with family

PHILIPI, W. Va. A Barbour County woman reported missing recently has been found safe and reunited with her family. Lucinda “Cindy” Miller left a note when she left saying that she was going to Montana to live with an Amish family. Details are few, but the teen was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

