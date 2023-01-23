Read full article on original website
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
mocomotive.com
2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon raises over $140,000 to benefit Interfaith Community Clinic
The eighth annual Women Empowering Women Luncheon was held on Thursday, January 26 at The Peach Orchard. Presented by Waste Connections Inc., the event raised over $140,000 for the Interfaith Community Clinic. The mission of the Community Clinic is to provide medical, dental, and mental health services to the uninsured in Montgomery County. The event also launched its first ever Philanthropy Market which hosted local vendors from around Montgomery County. A portion of the proceeds of the market were donated back to the Clinic.
mocomotive.com
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses
HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
mocomotive.com
Local Scout Completes Eagle Project to Benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County
CONROE, TX – Sixteen-year-old Marshall Anderson welcomed the new year by completing his Eagle Project to benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, a local nonprofit organization serving children and families involved in the child welfare system. Anderson’s project consisted of the planning, construction, and installation of two freestanding, outdoor community libraries and a flagpole at CASA’s office, The Rock Center for Child Advocacy, in downtown Conroe.
mocomotive.com
New research offers look at decades of water use in Harris, Montgomery counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey broadens groundwater research in Montgomery and Harris counties, using an updated scientific tool that provides subsidence estimates from more than a century ago. The report, released in early January, offers no…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
mocomotive.com
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire
Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
mocomotive.com
How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Montgomery County: Food, drink, music
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As cupid’s big day approaches, Montgomery County businesses are offering several tasty — and sometimes quirky — ways to celebrate your main squeeze Feb. 14. From animal encounters, to special music and divine chocolate, here are…
mocomotive.com
1.24.23 – Texas Ticket
Today’s Co – Host Cari Jo Parham – https://carijoparham.jpar.com/. The Texas Ticket Show has put a special episode together for Conroe and Montgomery County that is sure to get your boots back on. Join us Friday’s for our newest episodes (new uploads every Friday) Friday 27, 2023 We are glad to have as our musical guest, for your listening pleasure we present Harley Ray Also joining in this episode Mike Bilansky aka DJ MIKE our resident “Country Spin Dr” owner, entertainer, DJ of DanceTimeinTexas and StarsOverTexasTV.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest Awards $2,000 to Local Teachers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.
mocomotive.com
Kyle Rittenhouse hopes for big turnout at ‘rally against censorship’ in Conroe
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 20-year-old Illinois native acquitted of fatally shooting two men during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., in 2020, said he is hoping for a large turnout Thursday at a “rally against censorship” he is headlining in Conroe. “We are going to be talking about censorship, it’s going…
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
