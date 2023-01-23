ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time

All graduates of the nurse anesthesiologist program at Florida Gulf Coast University will have doctorates for the first time. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6de2e29677776a8a8bd97522 Player Element ID: 6319356899112. The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year’s festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL Starbucks customers on company’s pricey rewards system changes

Starbucks is changing its rewards program, requiring you to accrue more points before you qualify for free items, and Southwest Florida customers aren’t pleased. Under the Starbucks rewards program, every dollar you spend at a location gives you points (“stars,” as the program refers to them) that count toward a free drink. Soon, however, it will take you twice as many stars to earn one. It currently costs 50 stars to get hot coffee, tea or a bakery item, but the cost will increase to 100 stars under the new system.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents unhappy with changes to dangerous intersection

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6c57f094726e5d654c8e3ea5 Player Element ID: 6319316936112. An intersection in Cape Coral got a bigt of an upgrade last week, but some drivers aren’t happy with the changes. Left turns...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready

NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hundreds face phone connectivity issues in Estero, nearby communities

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:d59aca8f695ac2e976efd193 Player Element ID: 6319315131112. Hundreds of neighbors are frustrated with phone connectivity issues in Estero and other neighboring communities along Corkscrew Road, most revolving around Verizon and AT&T.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy