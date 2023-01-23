Read full article on original website
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
All graduates of the nurse anesthesiologist program at Florida Gulf Coast University will have doctorates for the first time. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical...
Medical marijuana facility in process of filing injunction against Florida Department of Health
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Medical marijuana licensing facility ‘My Florida Green’ is filing an injunction against the Florida Department of Health over a 2022 restriction on cannabis sales. “People are going to die. That’s what’s going to happen. What’s happening is people are forced to go to...
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
Started during pandemic, neighborhood driveway cocktail hour continues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It all began in the spring of 2020 when Bob Douglass wanted to get to know his neighbors better. But restricted by social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, he needed to find a creative way to do it. That led Bob to start a neighborhood driveway...
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6de2e29677776a8a8bd97522 Player Element ID: 6319356899112. The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year’s festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
Abandoned, submerged car leaking fluid near Venetian Bay
NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, a number of vehicles were declared missing or unaccounted for. Naples Police told ABC7 in November that about 60 vehicles made that list. Residents of the Venetian Bay neighborhood told ABC7 about a car that has remained near the docks across from Gulf...
SWFL Starbucks customers on company’s pricey rewards system changes
Starbucks is changing its rewards program, requiring you to accrue more points before you qualify for free items, and Southwest Florida customers aren’t pleased. Under the Starbucks rewards program, every dollar you spend at a location gives you points (“stars,” as the program refers to them) that count toward a free drink. Soon, however, it will take you twice as many stars to earn one. It currently costs 50 stars to get hot coffee, tea or a bakery item, but the cost will increase to 100 stars under the new system.
Cape Coral residents unhappy with changes to dangerous intersection
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6c57f094726e5d654c8e3ea5 Player Element ID: 6319316936112. An intersection in Cape Coral got a bigt of an upgrade last week, but some drivers aren’t happy with the changes. Left turns...
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
Cape Coral woman arrested for embezzling over $3 million from SWFL business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Lee County woman was arrested yesterday after scheming to defraud her former company. Carolyn Pilgrim, a 41-year-old in charge of Action Manufacturing & Supply’s accounting department, had been depositing money into a private account, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Hundreds face phone connectivity issues in Estero, nearby communities
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:d59aca8f695ac2e976efd193 Player Element ID: 6319315131112. Hundreds of neighbors are frustrated with phone connectivity issues in Estero and other neighboring communities along Corkscrew Road, most revolving around Verizon and AT&T.
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
Collier Tenants Union head questions effectiveness of Biden administration’s ‘renter’s bill of rights’
People are getting priced out of paradise as rental prices have been soaring out of control for a while now. Now, the Biden administration is stepping in. The White House announced a plan for the “Renter’s bill of rights” in hopes of easing the squeeze on the wallets of people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
Widowed sisters who lost home after Ian unable to access FEMA trailer
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed sisters have been locked out of their FEMA trailer and unable to get in for weeks now. They’ve been living without power and running water since Hurricane Ian hit. Paula Colose and her sister RoseAnn Cutler had the back end of...
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
