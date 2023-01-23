Starbucks is changing its rewards program, requiring you to accrue more points before you qualify for free items, and Southwest Florida customers aren’t pleased. Under the Starbucks rewards program, every dollar you spend at a location gives you points (“stars,” as the program refers to them) that count toward a free drink. Soon, however, it will take you twice as many stars to earn one. It currently costs 50 stars to get hot coffee, tea or a bakery item, but the cost will increase to 100 stars under the new system.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO