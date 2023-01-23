Suspect in Chippewa Falls shooting charged with attempted murder

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 14 has now been charged with 19 counts, including attempted murder, ahead of his court appearance today.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — domestic abuse with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, armed burglary, stalking resulting in bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, five counts of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

Moggo appeared in court for a bond hearing last week, where Judge Steve Gibbs set a $1 million cash bond. Moggo will appear in court today.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls officer was sent to the victim’s home in Chippewa Falls with a report she had been shot in the abdomen, with an exit wound on the lower left side of her back. EMS provided care to the victim. At the court hearing last week, District Attorney Wade Newell told Gibbs the woman suffered injuries to her bowels, kidney and liver, and had undergone multiple surgeries.

Moggo was later located and arrested. While in the squad car, Moggo reportedly told the officer he “shot that (expletive) right in the heart, got what she deserved dude.” A preliminary breath test showed he had a .032 blood-alcohol level.

The officer later interviewed an eye witness in the home, who said Moggo entered the house wearing a black ski mask, but she was still able to identify him as Moggo. The eye witness said she and the victim attempted to shield children in the home as Moggo pointed a gun at the victim’s chest, and they tried to reason with him. The eye witness ushered the children into a bedroom, and shortly thereafter, Moggo fired the gun at the victim.

Police Chief Matt Kelm last week said the gun believed to be used in the shooting had been recovered.

The criminal complaint also details the history between Moggo and the victim going back to September, when Moggo refused to return her eight-year-old child per a court order involving custody placement. The criminal complaint further details police interaction with Moggo in November, December and prior to the shooting in early January. On Dec. 31, he attempted to break down a door to her residence and he physically assaulted her. She was able to obtain a restraining order against him on Jan. 4.