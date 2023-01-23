Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
cnycentral.com
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County warns residents of texting scam involving SNAP benefits
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office warned residents Friday of a texting scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Numerous individuals have received text messages that appear to come from a New York City agency as well as other...
cnycentral.com
Record high total of $84,578 raised for Food Bank of CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thank you Central New York!. Thanks to the generosity of neighbors all over Central New York, the Help Fight Hunger Telethon raised a record high amount in 2023. $84,578 came in to support efforts to end food insecurity in our communities. CNY Central partnered with the...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
cnycentral.com
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
cnycentral.com
Central New York businesses struggle to find and pay employees in 2023 economic forecast
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity (CEO) published its Economic Forecast for Central New York for 2023 Wednesday. The report provides insight on regional, state and national economic trends and is developed with the input of CenterState CEO members and outside research. A main theme throughout the...
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times
Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
cnycentral.com
Economic forecast report shows optimism for CNY businesses, but do owners agree?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new CenterState CEO 2023 Economic Forecast report for Central New York shows optimism for growth in the region despite national economic challenges. It outlines that many local businesses are experiencing positive momentum with high numbers expecting strong business this year and better luck hiring workers.
cnycentral.com
Looking for cheap eggs? Two Oswego County residents may be able to help
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Have you been grocery store hopping trying to find the cheapest eggs in town?. “Eggonomics” as some would call it in the country right now, is putting a strain on people's wallets. Many people in Central New York are starting to use chicken coops at their houses for cheaper eggs instead of paying over $7 for a dozen at the store.
cnycentral.com
NYS landmarks to be lit in yellow Friday night for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.
cnycentral.com
Funeral service for Ava Wood to be held Saturday morning, memorial scholarship announced
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The funeral service for Ava Wood will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville. The funeral will be livestreamed for the community, it can be watched here. Ava Wood's Funeral Program by CNY Central on Scribd. With...
cnycentral.com
Taxpayers will pay former superintendent more than $200,000 to resign after DWAI charge
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Former superintendent of the Baldwinsville Central School District Jason Thomson resigned from the position after he was arrested last October after crowd surfing over students and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Baldwinsville School Board voted Monday to accept Thomson’s resignation, ending all legal battle...
cnycentral.com
A dozen people impacted after two fires in Oswego County
Oswego County — The American Red Cross is helping a dozen people after two fires broke out in Oswego County. On Tuesday, the Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and four children, ages 4, 9, and two 12 year olds after a fire on Russell Road in Fulton.
cnycentral.com
Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Concerned community members hold meeting looking for a solution for gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Community Takeback event was held Tuesday night with the goal of developing a transitional plan to combat drugs and gun related deaths. The meeting was brought about by the drive-by shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz last week. The case remains unsolved and gun...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police and community work together to keep guns off the streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The press conference held Wednesday afternoon drew in a lot of attention after Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile announced that January has been “very violent" after they received several shots fired calls that occurred in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday; all separate incidents. Chief...
cnycentral.com
Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
cnycentral.com
Owners of two DeWitt apartment complexes make settlement in housing discrimination lawsuit
DEWITT, N.Y. — CNY Fair Housing has reached a settlement agreement resolving a federal housing discrimination lawsuit which alleged that owners and managers of two apartment complexes in DeWitt refused to rent to individuals with limited English proficiency (LEP). While language is not a protected class under federal and...
Comments / 0