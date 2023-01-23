Read full article on original website
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Harrisburg authorizes new railroad crossing signal
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Harrisburg has assumed performance of, and responsibility for, all maintenance and repair of 3.5 miles of road, including the intersection where a fatal train crash occurred in December. This change is part of an agreement with the LaValley Township and is...
Volante
USD Alumni to Open New Brewery
A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 26th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kalen DeBoer talks about how much his USF team wanted to win for head coach Bob Young. The SDSU and USD women both win Summit League games and Thursday night featured a trio of #3 vs. #1 games in girls and boys basketball plus #2 Lincoln’s boys against Washington.
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux County, IA sheriff wants to hire first mental health deputy
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office breaks -- new ground in northwest Iowa by trying to hire a sheriff’s deputy focused on mental health. The office has seen a dramatic increase in the number of mental health calls. Deputy Jose Mora still remembers his first...
kynt1450.com
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo announces board of directors for zoo and butterfly house merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The board, comprised of members of the previous separate boards for the zoo and butterfly house, as well as mayoral appointees and at-large members, will act as the unified governing body for the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium. “We...
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to drive safely on the interstate in the winter months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We can’t control the weather, we can only prepare for it. Winter weather has a huge impact on driving conditions, and the Department of Public Safety has a few tips to help you travel safely on highways.
kiwaradio.com
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
moodycountyenterprise.com
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
dakotanewsnow.com
10 o’clock Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former players react to the loss of Bob Young who had a legendary career at USF. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and then Dordt women and DWU men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at The Corn Palace in Mitchell.
dakotanewsnow.com
Thursday’s HS Basketball recap includes a trio of #1 vs. #3 games and #2 Lincoln boys
SIOUX FALLS, HURLEY and N. SIOUX CITY , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in high school basketball Thursday night with a trio of games between #1 and #3 teams. In girls Class “B” in Hurley the top-ranked Cougars of Viborg-Hurley pulled away in the 4th quarter to beat #3 Centerville 52-41. And at the Washington gym, the top-ranked Warriors took on #3 Jefferson in “AA” and the Cavs prevailed 52-47.
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Duffney and Larkins lead Coyotes to impressive win over Western Illinois
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota got 20 points from Carley Duffney and another near triple-double from Grace Larkins in a 74-56 win against Western Illinois Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the third straight win for South Dakota (11-10, 7-3 Summit) and avenges a nine-point loss at Western Illinois back on Dec. 31. The Leathernecks (8-13, 3-7) got 16 points from freshman Addi Brownfield but lost for the first time in three games. Larkins had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. It is the fifth time this season she has posted eight or more assists. Larkins also had a game-high three steals.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
