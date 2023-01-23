VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota got 20 points from Carley Duffney and another near triple-double from Grace Larkins in a 74-56 win against Western Illinois Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the third straight win for South Dakota (11-10, 7-3 Summit) and avenges a nine-point loss at Western Illinois back on Dec. 31. The Leathernecks (8-13, 3-7) got 16 points from freshman Addi Brownfield but lost for the first time in three games. Larkins had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. It is the fifth time this season she has posted eight or more assists. Larkins also had a game-high three steals.

