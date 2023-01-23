ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norfolkneradio.com

Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy