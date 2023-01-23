Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision.

The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the suspect vehicle in the 1000 Block of Lake Avenue and made a traffic stop.

Police say there were three people inside the vehicle. When officers removed the occupants of the suspect vehicle they found a loaded handgun on the driver of the vehicle.

Photo provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

The driver was identified by police as Carlos Sandoval. The two other people were later released without incident.

Police say Sandoval was booked into the Kings County Jail for being in possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Sandoval’s bail was set at $45,000.

