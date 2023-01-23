Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a surprising revelation about his relationship with the veteran QB. During a sitdown on the Maggie & Perloff Show, Doubs admitted that he and Rodgers never hung out outside of the team facility. Despite being teammates on […] The post Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring
The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bears looking to trade Justin Fields, go after Bryce Young, claims ex-NFL star
The Chicago Bears haven’t found much success two years after bringing in Justin Fields, and if the latest rumors are true, it looks like their patience has ran out. According to former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Warren Sapp, who made an appearance on the Boone Podcast, he’s hearing that the Bears are “fixing to package him up.” Apparently, the team is eyeing to get Bryce Young out of Alabama, which is why they are looking to trade Fields for other pieces.
Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role
The Ohio State Buckeyes are bringing back one of their past star players to serve on Ryan Day’s coaching staff. James Laurinaitis, who excelled as a linebacker for the Buckeyes and played 8 years in the NFL, will be a defensive graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach. ⚡️ @JLaurinaitis55 to return to @OhioStateFB in coaching […] The post Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Eagles in NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers 2022 season has been a fairytale story of sorts. Their improbable run, despite being without their top two quarterback options, continued in the Divisional Round when they managed to overcome a tough challenge from the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Now it sets the stage for the […] The post 3 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0