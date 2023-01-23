Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ijpr.org
Fri 9 AM | Racist vandalism and sudden city council changes, in The Debrief
Vandals took apart the unofficial "Say Their Names" memorial in Ashland in the middle of the week, and it inspired a sense of déjà vu: it happened once before and was restored. That and the sudden departures of Mayor Akins and another city council member kept Ashland in the headlines this week.
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
ijpr.org
Residents fill Green Springs school board meeting to discuss new proposed charter school
Just outside of Ashland, the Pinehurst School District has a total enrollment of 12 students. Its school board is now considering a proposal to create a new charter school that could swell the district to almost 700 students in the next five years, according to the proposal. It would be...
ijpr.org
Rogue Retreat hires new executive director
Rogue Retreat announced that Sam Engel will take over operations from an interim team who have been managing the non-profit after the founder was fired last August for poor financial management. Engel has been working in the social services sector in the Rogue Valley since 2006. Most recently, he worked...
ijpr.org
Thu 9:25 | Art or trash? Both, for SOU sculpture students
One person's trash is another person's treasurer, or something like that. Art students at Southern Oregon University are getting a lesson in this, making sculpture out of things people have tossed in the garbage or recycling bins. The program has the full cooperation of Recology, which picks up the trash and recycling in Ashland and neighboring towns.
ijpr.org
City of Talent seeking more feedback on updated urban renewal proposal
The goal of the plan is to help the city recover from the 2020 Almeda Fire, which destroyed about half of Talent's housing and businesses. To fund the plan, property values in the taxing district would be frozen. Property taxes would still go to all the usual agencies. Then, as property values in the district increase, the additional tax money would go to the urban renewal agency. The proposed plan is anticipated to collect over $17 million across 17 years.
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KDRV
Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kpic
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT
UPDATE – Grants Pass, Ore. – Chief Warren Hensman will be holding a press conference regarding this Attempted Murder case today (January 26, 2023) at 2:00 PM. The conference will be held in the Training Room of the Grants Pass Police Department located at 726 NE 7th Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
KDRV
Body cam video shows Rural Metro Fire today fighting fire reportedly caused by extension cord
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A few weekend fires are bringing an advisory from Rural Metro Fire (RMF) in Josephine County. It says a fire destroyed a shop and pickup early this morning in the 200 block of Teel Lane in the New Hope area southwest of Grants Pass. It says though no injuries were reported, the fire is one of three fires in three days involving extension cords running to vehicles.
Comments / 0