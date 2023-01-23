The goal of the plan is to help the city recover from the 2020 Almeda Fire, which destroyed about half of Talent's housing and businesses. To fund the plan, property values in the taxing district would be frozen. Property taxes would still go to all the usual agencies. Then, as property values in the district increase, the additional tax money would go to the urban renewal agency. The proposed plan is anticipated to collect over $17 million across 17 years.

TALENT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO