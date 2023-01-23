Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Janice Lynn Moore
Janice Lynn Moore, 78 of Lebanon, Ind., died January 26, 2023 at her home. She was born August 3, 1944 in Morgantown, WV to Virgil Wayne & Wanda Irene “Billie” (Harvey) Coombs. She was formerly married to James Moore. Janice was a 1962 High Sch. ool graduate. She...
Bill Lee Henderson
Bill Lee Henderson, 71, of rural Michigantown, Ind., died January 24, 2023, surrounded by his family, at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born February 6, 1951 in Frankfort, Ind. to LeRoy M. & Vera C. (Cox) Henderson. He married Linda L. Ferguson on September 20, 1975 in Frankfort, Ind. and she survives.
Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray
Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray, 69, of Frankfort, passed away January 24, 2023 in his home. He was born on June 3, 1953 in Clinton County to Leo J. and Leona E. (Smith) Bray. Ron attended Clinton Central High School and earned his GED in 1970. He served in the United States National Guard from 1975 to 1981. He was a truck driver for Frito Lay in Frankfort for 22 years, retiring in 2008. Ron was a member of the NRA, enjoyed working on old cars and trucks, and loved riding his Harley. He will always be remembered by his willingness to lend a helping hand.
A Post Office, A Police Station…Now What?
What is the highest and best use for the “retiring” Police Station building at the corner of Washington and Columbia a block west of the Clinton County Courthouse Square in Frankfort?. Some ideas are listed below. The Partners in Progress (PIP) board met on Tuesday January 24th at...
HLTV Game Of The Week Tonight At Clinton Central
The HLTV game of the week will be held tonight between county rivals Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central at the home of the Bulldogs. JV game is at 6pm and Varsity game will follow at 7:30 on hoosierlandtv with Don and Karl brining you play by play. If you can’t...
Clinton County Now Has Facebook Page
Clinton County has launched a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to join the community at “Clinton County, Indiana.”. “Our county is doing some pretty remarkable things,” says Jordan Brewer, president of the Clinton County Commissioners. “Facebook is the most popular social media platform on the planet and we know a lot of our residents are on it, so this allows us to meet them where they’re at. This will give us the opportunity to better share all the exciting things happening here.”
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
Salvador “Sal” Mendoza
Salvador “Sal” Mendoza, 38, Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Santa Anna, CA on April 2, 1984. He married Christy Gray on September 29, 2012. She survives. Sal was a member of Trader’s Point Christian Church. He worked in construction...
Farmers Bank Teams Up With Innovation Refunds to Help Companies
The Farmers Bank has partnered with Innovation Refunds (“IR”), a financial solutions provider connecting businesses to payroll tax refunds through the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), to help companies collect money they’re owed from the government. Through this partnership, The Farmers Bank and IR can help businesses get...
