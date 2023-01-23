ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

wgxa.tv

Jones County man arrested following chase with stolen vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A stolen vehicle from Gray was spotted in Monroe County, leading to a chase back into Jones County, deputies say. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Deputies spotted the vehicle on Thursday and began pursuing the driver when investigators came to assist, pulling out in front of the car as it was heading back into Jones County on Round Oak Juliette Road.
JONES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash

A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies

MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County deputies search for third man involved in 'theft ring'

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After two arrests, Jones County deputies are looking for a third man they say is part of a theft ring that stretched across Central Georgia. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office say it started with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Highway 57. What happened after that was a discovery, they didn't know they'd be making.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen shot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Driver dies in car chase, crash along Log Cabin Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly chase and crash involving a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy. According to GSP, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unit was pursing a vehicle for traffic violations around midnight Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the driver made a right turn at the intersection of Columbus Road and Mercer University Drive, where a sign says no right turn on the red signal. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto Summer Hill Drive and onto Log Cabin Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead

WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
MACON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Subway employee gets job back after being held at gunpoint during robbery, says manager lied

MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location. Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

