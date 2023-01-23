Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Jones County man arrested following chase with stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A stolen vehicle from Gray was spotted in Monroe County, leading to a chase back into Jones County, deputies say. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Deputies spotted the vehicle on Thursday and began pursuing the driver when investigators came to assist, pulling out in front of the car as it was heading back into Jones County on Round Oak Juliette Road.
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property
PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull owned by her husband attacked her. She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for...
'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies
MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
Jones County deputies search for third man involved in 'theft ring'
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After two arrests, Jones County deputies are looking for a third man they say is part of a theft ring that stretched across Central Georgia. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office say it started with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Highway 57. What happened after that was a discovery, they didn't know they'd be making.
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.
41nbc.com
Driver dies in car chase, crash along Log Cabin Drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly chase and crash involving a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy. According to GSP, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unit was pursing a vehicle for traffic violations around midnight Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the driver made a right turn at the intersection of Columbus Road and Mercer University Drive, where a sign says no right turn on the red signal. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto Summer Hill Drive and onto Log Cabin Drive.
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
Magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Putnam County shakes Lake Country Friday morning
EATONTON, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocked Georgia's Lake Country early Friday. The quake struck at 7:13 a.m. about 9 miles south of Eatonton at a depth of about 3.6 km. It was centered just to the northwest of the US-441 bridge over Lake Sinclair.
41nbc.com
2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead
WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
Macon teenage twins charged with 7 robberies over 4 months in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Correction: A previous version of this story said the twin boys were arrested on their 17th birthday, they were arrested on Nov. 10 and transferred into the Bibb County Jail from YDC on their 17th birthday in January. A set of Macon twins are in jail...
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
wgxa.tv
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
Macon Subway employee gets job back after being held at gunpoint during robbery, says manager lied
MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location. Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
Man accused of killing 60-year-old at Macon Mrs. Winner's appears before magistrate judge
MACON, Ga. — 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks appeared before a magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, he allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's fast food restaurant. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people at neighboring businesses who said they were saddened, but not shocked. Employees at...
