Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents
Seattle — In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened. Burger Day starts this week at select locations.
Tuesday, January 24:
- Wallingford
- Broadway
Wednesday, January 25:
- Lake City
- Holman Rd.
- Crossroads
Thursday, January 26:
- Edmonds
- Queen Anne
- Kent
19 cent burgers will be one per customer present.
©2023 Cox Media Group
Comments / 4