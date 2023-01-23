ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhrfO_0kOTu3iu00

Seattle — In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened. Burger Day starts this week at select locations.

Tuesday, January 24:

  • Wallingford
  • Broadway

Wednesday, January 25:

  • Lake City
  • Holman Rd.
  • Crossroads

Thursday, January 26:

  • Edmonds
  • Queen Anne
  • Kent

19 cent burgers will be one per customer present.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Soupocalypse’ taking over Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood

Soupocalypse is taking over the Fremont neighborhood starting Thursday! It’s your chance to “soup hop” for a good cause. The unique concept came to life in 2021 by Mischief on Canal’s head chef, Chef John. General Manager Elsa Silva said the idea of Soupocalypse was to help keep Fremont restaurants in business during the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts

The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
SEATTLE, WA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Musical at Seattle Paramount Theatre (don’t miss out)

I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.
SEATTLE, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car thefts in Auburn alone hits 120 in January

A rash of stolen cars is prompting neighbors to take action on their own. So far this month, 120 have been reported stolen in Auburn, according to Auburn police. A spokesperson said car thefts in the triple-digits has been the new norm for months. The situation is similar in Renton....
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy