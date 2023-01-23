ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Razer's Edge Gaming handheld now available in Wi-Fi and 5G flavors

Razer's Edge gaming handheld is finally available in both its Wi-fi equipped and 5G-enabled versions, with Verizon at long last confirming exactly what buyers can expect to pay for the 5G version, and what financing options are available. The device originally debuted to the public back in October 2022 at...
ZDNet

7 fixes for missing Slack notifications on MacOS

I use Slack to talk to the folks at work. When you work remotely, you can't just pop your head over a cubicle wall or intercept someone at the coffee machine. Email is ever-present, but tools like Slack help provide the kind of real-time communications we all take for granted when we work inside the same walls as our co-workers.
ZDNet

How to add fields to a LibreOffice document

How many times have you created a document and had to add specific items, such as the current date, the number of pages, the author of the document, the time, a chapter, a file name, document statistics, a company name, or more?. You can always manually add that information, but...
ZDNet

Microsoft: More widgets are arriving for Windows 11

Meta's Messenger app is the first third-party widget to be available in the Windows 11 widget board -- but the support for third-party widgets is only for users running the latest Windows 11 preview. The widget system was one of the headline features of Windows 11. However, until now only...
ZDNet

How to uninstall Windows 11 on your PC

Microsoft has been pushing everyone to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 with one persistent (and annoying) message after another. OK, so maybe you took the bait and ran the upgrade. But now you decide you liked Windows 10 better than 11 and want to go back to your previous system. Is that doable?
ZDNet

How to easily and quickly clean your system and free disk space with BleachBit

Your computer is filled with various types of files that you don't need or want hanging around. Given the way we work these days, much of that comes by way of the web browser cache, downloaded files, and temporary files. If you don't take care and remove those files, the applications that use or save them can become slow to respond or even not run at all.
ZDNet

What is Firefox Nightly and should you be using it?

There are a few different versions of the Firefox web browser. First and foremost, there's the Stable version, which is probably what you're using now. The Stable version is reliable for most use cases and includes plenty of new features and security patches. There's also the ESR version, which stands...
ZDNet

ChatGPT can write code. Now researchers say it's good at fixing bugs, too

OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot can fix software bugs very well, but its key advantage over other methods and AI models is its unique ability for dialogue with humans that allows it to improve the correctness of an answer. Researchers from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and University College London pitted OpenAI's ChatGPT...
ZDNet

Now could be a great time to trade in your smartphone: Here's why

Smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 declined 18.3% year on year to 300.3 million units, marking the biggest quarterly decline on record, according to tech analyst IDC. The fourth quarter has historically brought joy to smartphone vendors and retailers, but this year it did not deliver and the...
ZDNet

Memory safe programming languages are on the rise. Here's how developers should respond

Developers across government and industry should commit to using memory safe languages for new products and tools, and identify the most critical libraries and packages to shift to memory safe languages, according to a study from Consumer Reports. The US nonprofit, which is known for testing consumer products, asked what...
ZDNet

Microsoft CEO Nadella: 'Expect us to incorporate AI in every layer of the stack'

Tuesday night, on Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Satya Nadella offered perhaps his broadest vision to date about what the company's investment in the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, creators of the wildly popular ChatGPT, means for Microsoft. OpenAI, he said, represents part of the...
ZDNet

Tesla promises Cybertruck production is on track, teases next-gen platform

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck "remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas," the electric vehicle company promised Wednesday, in its latest quarterly financial report. The assurance comes after years of delays. Tesla first unveiled its electric pickup truck in 2019, prompting more than 250,000 people to pre-order...
ZDNet

Get ready: Microsoft says it will start auto-upgrading Windows 11 21H2 PCs

Windows 11 21H2 doesn't reach end-of-support until October 10, but Microsoft will start automatically upgrading devices on it to Windows 11 22H2, a version it says has delivered a "positive experience". It will start with PCs that upgraded to 21H2 the earliest. The company will now gradually start updating consumer...
ZDNet

How to pair Bose Bluetooth headphones to any device

A new pair of Bose headphones comes with the promise of blocking the world out and tuning into your favorite music, podcast, or audiobook. I can personally say that Bose makes listening easy, but the pairing and connecting process is a little less so. To avoid pairing frustration and skip...
ZDNet

How to take a screenshot on Android

Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.
ZDNet

Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey

As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
ZDNet

Save 40% on this Anker power generator ahead of more winter storms

A former Midwesterner, I know all too well the dreaded feeling of when the power flickers and putters out during winter storms, derechos, and even tornado warnings. Safety is clearly a priority, but during post-storm cleanup, you'll want to stay plugged in power-wise. If you've been waiting for a power source to go on sale, now is the time to buy the Anker 523 Portable Power Station; it's on sale for only $200, saving you 40% on this generator.
ZDNet

Microsoft says services have recovered after major outage that affected Teams and Outlook users

Microsoft services have recovered after it rolled back a networking change which caused multiple Microsoft 365 services -- including Outlook, Sharepoint and Teams to be inaccessible by users on Wednesday morning. "We've confirmed that the impacted services have recovered and remain stable. We're investigating some potential impact to the Exchange...
ZDNet

Too many Google Chrome tabs open? Here's how to take back control

If you're reading this, there's a good chance that you're using Google Chrome. The browser is used to display some three-quarters of all web traffic. Take a moment to look at how many tabs do you have open in your browser?. Also: How to clear the cache on your Android...

