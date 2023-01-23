Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway Goes All in on Leopard Print During Couture Week
It has been a very bestial couture week. There were wolves, lions, and leopards at Schiaparelli, corgis at Chanel, and though Valentino was void of any obvious animal imagery (aside from some ostrich feathers), their contribution to the theme came in the form of a guest—Anne Hathaway. The actress attended the show completely clad in leopard print, and looking like the queen of the most glamorous jungle.
Doja Cat’s Latest Fashion Week Look Trolls Her Critics
In just two seasons, Doja Cat has inserted herself as a mainstay on the Paris fashion scene. Back in October, the pop star took on Paris Fashion Week for the first time and left her golden mark, painting her entire body (multiple times), scouring archives, and fully embracing each individual designer’s aesthetic for their respective show. It’s hard to imagine how the singer could have topped the week of outrageous looks, but when Doja arrived to Paris ahead of couture week, she was ready and willing to try. So far, Doja has shown off three looks—one complete transformation, one clap back at the critiques, and one delightful palette cleanser—proving lighting may, in fact, strike twice.
Mia Goth’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are a Haunting Whisper
If you need help figuring out Mia Goth’s favorite color to wear, we’ll give you an obvious hint: her last name is Goth. Ever since she debuted on screen back in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, a film so shocking it even stands out amid director Lars Von Trier’s provocative oeuvre, Goth’s filmic works have leaned toward over-the-top horror, like Suspiria, Pearl, and the upcoming Sundance hit Infinity Pool. While her movies scream (or aim to make you scream), her personal fashion sense is more of a haunting whisper. She favors little black dresses with pale, subtle makeup reminiscent of an exquisite antique doll found in an attic. While she makes some exceptions to that formula (and who wouldn’t, for Valentino couture?), time and time again, the British scream queen returns to her differing takes on her LBD red carpet uniform. Here, a look at Goth’s red carpet fashion history.
Mia Goth Looks Chic While Walking Alexander Skarsgård on a Leash
If you’ve ever had fantasies of the 6’4” blond Alexander Skarsgård as your own personal “golden retriever boyfriend,” this promotional stunt is for you. (And if you’ve ever had other fantasies about Skarsgård, this stunt is also probably for you—but that’s between you and Sigmund Freud.) Whatever the case may be, Skarsgård has spent a portion of his time this past week being walked around on a leash—sometimes by Mia Goth, other times by director Brandon Cronenberg.
Salma Hayek’s Completely Sheer Dress Had Channing Tatum Flustered
Salma Hayek heard her upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, would be premiering in Miami, and she ran with it, showing up to the event in a look that felt apropriate for South Beach venue. And, if the actress so chose to hit a beach club following the premiere on Wednesday night, she would seamlessly fit in there as well.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Turned Have a High Fashion Date at Fendi Couture
It’s not all that often that we’re blessed with a couples moment from Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The two are fairly private with their relationship aside from the odd joint awards show appearance or Instagram post. So, when the actresses stepped out together for the Fendi Couture show in Paris on Thursday, it was quite the treat.
Does Dr. Sturm’s Spa Live Up to Its Beloved Product Line?
Inside a multistory former townhouse on New York City’s Upper East Side, the revered skincare brand Dr. Sturm has found a home for its in-house spa and boutique. On the ground floor at Madison Avenue and 78th Street, you’ll find a shop filled with the products that have made Sturm a go-to label for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Moss (the Hydrating Face Mist is a fan favorite for a reason.) That Dr. Barbara Sturm’s wonder creams, serums, masks are top-notch is a well-documented fact. So what about that in-house spa? Does it live up to the Dr. Sturm name? Four W editors visited the NYC and Los Angeles locations to find out.
The Best Beauty Launches of January
Photograph for W magazine by Lena C.Emery, styled by Katie Burnett. Hair by Mark Hampton, makeup by Ciara O’Shea. With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will continue to publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
See Joan Didion, John Waters, and More Through Artists’ Eyes
Ahead of the press cycle for The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion sat for a series of portraits with the renowned photographer Brigitte Lacombe. The resulting images land far outside of your standard book jacket photo—particularly one of Didion staring directly at the camera, looking utterly bereft. This revealing look at an artist, by an artist, is at the center of “Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe, and Catherine Opie,” opening at New York’s International Center of Photography on January 27. The exhibition features 50-plus images of a who’s-who of artists—including Kara Walker, John Waters, Patti Smith, Maya Angelou, Michèle Lamy, and Louise Bourgeois—and to curator Helen Molesworth, the identity of those who made them is key.
Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Bermuda Shorts
Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to embrace the Bermuda shorts suit in the past few weeks, meaning at this rate, the more casual take on workwear will likely reach its peak just as the weather warms past full pantsuit season. The actress stepped out for a meeting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday looking even cooler and more laidback than usual.
Finn Wolfhard Starts a New Chapter
Finn Wolfhard is ready to close the chapter on his teenage years. After rising to fame as the beloved Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and parlaying the smashing success of the Netflix series into more franchise work (It, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Wolfhard, who turned 20 last month, is well into the time-honored transition from child star to adult superstar. And during this process, the Canadian actor-turned-aspiring-filmmaker has gained a refreshing perspective on the fickle nature of the business.
