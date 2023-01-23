If you need help figuring out Mia Goth’s favorite color to wear, we’ll give you an obvious hint: her last name is Goth. Ever since she debuted on screen back in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, a film so shocking it even stands out amid director Lars Von Trier’s provocative oeuvre, Goth’s filmic works have leaned toward over-the-top horror, like Suspiria, Pearl, and the upcoming Sundance hit Infinity Pool. While her movies scream (or aim to make you scream), her personal fashion sense is more of a haunting whisper. She favors little black dresses with pale, subtle makeup reminiscent of an exquisite antique doll found in an attic. While she makes some exceptions to that formula (and who wouldn’t, for Valentino couture?), time and time again, the British scream queen returns to her differing takes on her LBD red carpet uniform. Here, a look at Goth’s red carpet fashion history.

12 HOURS AGO