Marion County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie

The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the Republican National Committee Treasurer. The Republican Party of Florida Chair lost his election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman. But Gruters earned raves from...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ryan Chamberlin announces medical coalition leadership for HD 24 bid

'Together, we will keep our state the Free State of Florida.'. Republican Ryan Chamberlin has been endorsed by a coalition of medical professionals who will advise his House District 24 campaign on health care issues. The set includes Drs. Patrick Acevedo, Steven Hatfill, Vipul Patel, Vitor Pastorini and Jack Paulk...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Family Action issues early endorsement for Randy Fine

The social conservative group called him an 'absolute warrior.'. The 2024 election cycle just started, but the Florida Family Policy Council is already taking sides in a Senate Primary. Florida Family Action will back Rep. Randy Fine in Senate District 19. “Randy Fine has been an absolute warrior for life,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role

Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lawsuit threatened as Black lawmakers slam Gov. DeSantis’ rejection of AP Black history course

'Today it’s Black history and tomorrow it’s Mickey Mouse and the next day its gas stoves.'. Black Democrats are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American history course because it included critical race theory concepts banned in Florida classrooms, and civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump says he’ll file a lawsuit over the matter if the course isn’t ultimately accepted.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE

