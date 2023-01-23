Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie
The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the Republican National Committee Treasurer. The Republican Party of Florida Chair lost his election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman. But Gruters earned raves from...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
click orlando
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
floridapolitics.com
Ryan Chamberlin announces medical coalition leadership for HD 24 bid
'Together, we will keep our state the Free State of Florida.'. Republican Ryan Chamberlin has been endorsed by a coalition of medical professionals who will advise his House District 24 campaign on health care issues. The set includes Drs. Patrick Acevedo, Steven Hatfill, Vipul Patel, Vitor Pastorini and Jack Paulk...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is endorsing Harmeet Dhillon’s campaign for Republican National Committee Chair. The Governor, who is widely expected to...
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Family Action issues early endorsement for Randy Fine
The social conservative group called him an 'absolute warrior.'. The 2024 election cycle just started, but the Florida Family Policy Council is already taking sides in a Senate Primary. Florida Family Action will back Rep. Randy Fine in Senate District 19. “Randy Fine has been an absolute warrior for life,...
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
Florida House Republican Targets ‘AOB’ In Auto Insurance
A House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would prevent motorists from assigning auto insurance benefits to repair shops that can then pursue payments from insurers. The proposal (HB 541), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, came after lawmakers last month barred
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.25.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Toby Overdorf filed legislation that would protect Floridian businesses in the event they are “targeted” by the Internal Revenue Service.
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the proposal as Orange County fights for its own rent control measure. In August, county leaders...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
floridapolitics.com
Universal voucher bill passes through first House committee, but not without pushback
Legislation to expand Florida’s voucher programs that would allow parents of all income levels to send their children to private schools cleared its first committee hurdle in the House, but only after fierce criticism from opponents, who said it would erode funding for public schools. “The point is to...
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 1.25.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. — Record-breaking enrollment — Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis aren’t proponents of the Affordable Care...
ABC Action News
Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
floridapolitics.com
Lawsuit threatened as Black lawmakers slam Gov. DeSantis’ rejection of AP Black history course
'Today it’s Black history and tomorrow it’s Mickey Mouse and the next day its gas stoves.'. Black Democrats are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American history course because it included critical race theory concepts banned in Florida classrooms, and civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump says he’ll file a lawsuit over the matter if the course isn’t ultimately accepted.
wlrn.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
