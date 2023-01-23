Read full article on original website
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue
Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
Eugene Police Chief: Chase, standoff 'could have gone a completely different direction'
EUGENE, Ore. — A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
Eugene chef semifinalist for best chef in Pacific Northwest James Beard Award
EUGENE, Ore. — At 17, Crystal Platt realized that if she wanted to become a comedian, she would probably have to work at a restaurant to make ends meet. The restaurant owner started her on the path to being a professional chef. "She put me on the floor as...
Police: Albany man reports he assaulted girlfriend, then fires shots when police arrive
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Albany Police Department reports that around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25), Alex Cameron Greig, 19, of Albany, reported he had physically assaulted his girlfriend. Officers from the APD responded to the residence on Valley View Drive NW and, upon arrival, officers reported shots fired from...
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
Five unoccupied seats on Lane Community College Board of Education up for election
EUGENE, Ore. — Five seats on the Lane Community College Board of Education are up for election in the May 16 Special Election. The winners of each seat, with the exception of Zone 1, will serve four year terms beginning July 1, 2023, according to Lane Community College. The...
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
