Orange County, TX

KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Amesty Smith sentenced to 45 years

PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Port Arthur celebrates 125 years with large crowd

PORT ARTHUR — A salute to the city of Port Arthur celebrating 125 years. Hundreds of people, including dignitaries, came together to celebrate the historic milestone at the Bob Bowers Civic Center Thursday night. Among the dignitaries was Port Arthur native G. W. Bailey, who became a famous Hollywood...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Redeemed Coffee Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE — A small Southeast Texas business is expanding to a bigger location in Mauriceville. KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford visits with the owner of Redeemed to discuss the new location featuring a drive thru and full menu. With everything from banana bread and breakfast wraps to brunch, lunch, and...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel

Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/23: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, 501 E. Burton St., Sulphur — criminal trespass; obscenity. Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas — two counts monetary instrument abuse; two counts illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bond: $30,000. Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 30,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather

ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KFDM-TV

Drone video captures tornado devastation in Nome

Nome — We have new video that clearly shows the extensive damage the tornado left behind in part of Southeast Texas. The drone video in Nome, courtesy of Johnny Ray Lively, captures images of homes torn apart, their roofs gone, pieces of wood covering the yards. When Lively was...
NOME, TX
kjas.com

Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont

Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Daylight shows severe weather damage after tornado hits Nome area

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Mya Caleb traveled to Nome for an on-scene look at the damage that occurred Tuesday evening located near FM 1009 off Highway 90 in Jefferson County. KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says the damage came from a tornado and straight-line winds. Severe weather in the form...
NOME, TX

