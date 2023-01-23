Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
More than 400,000 Idahoans & 1.5 Million Washington Residents Volunteered in 2020-21
BOISE, ID – More than 408,000 Idahoans spent 705,000 hours as volunteers from September 2020 to September 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, their time and effort was worth more than $991 million in economic value for the State of Idaho.
koze.com
WDFW Seeks Public Input on Proposed Management Plan for Columbia River Smelt
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment on an environmental analysis of a plan to manage eulachon – commonly known as smelt – in the Columbia River Basin. They are a small forage fish that range from California to Alaska. The southern distinct population segment of smelt, which spans from northern California to British Columbia, was listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010. Since then, changes in population status, federal regulations, and other information led to the need for development of a new management plan for the Washington and Oregon segment of the population.
koze.com
Free Webinars Offers Tips For Filing 2022 Income Taxes
BOISE, ID – Filing income taxes does not have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinars presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the Taxpayer Advocate Service. The “Tips for Filing 2022 Income Taxes” webinar runs in January,...
koze.com
New Legislation, Including One Lowering BAC Limit, Proposed to Increase Transportation Safety in Washington (Listen/Watch)
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s transportation is not safe. That, according to several officials who joined Governor Jay Inslee for a press conference to discuss numerous bills being considered in the Legislature to improve the safety for drivers, bicyclists, those working along highways, and pedestrians. Officials say people...
koze.com
Idaho AG Questions Legality of LGBTQ+ Policy That’s Used in Numerous Idaho Schools; Riggins Lawmaker Calls LGBTQ+ Rights Policies “Garbage”
BOISE, ID – Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that is already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a January 9th Caldwell School Board meeting yelled at, insulted, and threatened board members over the draft of a potential policy, which would establish rights and protections for all students, regardless of sexual orientation. Trustees were forced to call the meeting to an early end.
koze.com
Public Notice of Changes to Washington Medicaid State Plan
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Health Care Authority intends to submit State Plan Amendment 21-0003 to update the language of Attachment 3.1-A and 3.1-B, Section 13d: Rehabilitation Services, of the Medicaid State Plan. They deal with the amount, duration, and scope of medical and remedial care. and services...
koze.com
Late Week Snow Followed By Winds Saturday & Colder Early Next Week
Friday & Saturday: Snow, especially Cascade Crest, Blue Mountains, Idaho Panhandle Mountains and Camas Prairie; lighter snow east third of WA. Saturday: Arctic cold front arrive. Scattered snow showers. Falling temperatures with localized wind gusts to 45 mph. Wet/slushy roads will refreeze becoming icy. Localized blowing snow. Sunday: Bitterly cold...
koze.com
Results Washington Meeting Focuses on Suicide & Veterans
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average for at least two decades. According to Results Washington Director Mandeep Kaundal, in 2020, there were 15.4 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to the national rate of 13.5 deaths per 100,000. (See slides below).
koze.com
WA Students Champion Two Senate Education Bills
OLYMPIA, WA – A group of Washington State students are applauding two bills that will be heard by the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. Senate Bill 5355 would mandate Washington schools provide instruction on sex trafficking prevention and identification. Senate Bill 5441 promotes the adoption of school curricula that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
koze.com
Emergency Need For Blood Donations
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Health and the Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to donate during National Blood Donor Month. The coalition serving the state includes: Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Centers, BloodworksNW, and the American Red Cross Northwest Region. From DOH:. Donating blood is...
koze.com
Inslee Appoints David Puente, Jr. as Director of Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington Governor Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of David Puente, Jr. as the director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, effective February 1st. The agency serves Washington State’s veterans and their families by connecting them to benefits earned while serving in the military.
Comments / 0