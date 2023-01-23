Social media post results in 2 men arrested for assault, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Two men were arrested after a video footage outside a local bar caught the police department’s attention, police said.

His black shirt is ripped and he runs for help, but men catch him and continue the assault.

Domingo Gonzalez, 23; and Canek Guerra, 25; were taken into custody on charges of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department on Monday.

Gonzalez was arrested Jan. 10, and Guerra was arrested Jan. 19, police said.

The charges stem from an investigation that started Jan. 2 after a social media post uploaded a video of a man being beaten by other men outside of a bar at the 3100 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard in Brownsville.

In the video, multiple men are seen beating on a man in a dark SUV that is parked at night outside a Brownsville club. The men in the video get into the vehicle, beating on the man from both the open passenger doors and open driver door window for several moments before the men slides forward under the open door to crawl away.

The video got the attention of Brownsville Police Department, which has investigated other instances of social media videos showing crimes unfold.

“The victim filed a report with officers about the video where several males assaulted him,” the police department said Monday.

Police said the men took the victim’s phone, jewelry and car keys–and attempted to take the vehicle but other people stopped them.

According to police, people identified one of the men in the video as Gonzales and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

“The case detective managed to identify two other subjects by the video and issued warrants for both,” Brownsville PD said.

On Jan. 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle and the driver was identified as Gonzalez, who taken into custody on a warrant related to the investigation, police said.

On Jan. 19, the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force found Guerra at the 1300 block of W. Saint Francis, police said.

Both Gonzalez and Guerra have a total bond of $225,000 each.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.