ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Associated General Contractors of SETX holds bingo fundraiser and celebrates longevity

BEAUMONT — Bingo helped to support the Southeast Texas commercial construction industry on Thursday night. The Associated General Contractors of Southeast Texas held its annual meeting and Bonnie & Clyde Bingo event to benefit the non-profit organization, which represents the commercial construction industry. The organization celebrates more than 80...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Amesty Smith sentenced to 45 years

PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jenna Bush speaks at Bob Hope School Boots & BBQ

PORT ARTHUR — Community and business leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday morning for a special breakfast hosted at Bob Hope Elementary School in celebration of National School Choice Week. Jenna Bush Hager attended as the keynote speaker for the event. About Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Redeemed Coffee Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE — A small Southeast Texas business is expanding to a bigger location in Mauriceville. KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford visits with the owner of Redeemed to discuss the new location featuring a drive thru and full menu. With everything from banana bread and breakfast wraps to brunch, lunch, and...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur fire uses the jaws of life to rescue two following crash

PORT ARTHUR — An auto accident occurred approximately 8:45 Friday morning in the 2400 block of Thomas Blvd. Two individuals were trapped inside a Toyota minivan following the collision. Port Arthur Fire officials completed a rescue using the jaws of life. Both individuals were transported for medical evaluation. All...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Drone video captures tornado devastation in Nome

Nome — We have new video that clearly shows the extensive damage the tornado left behind in part of Southeast Texas. The drone video in Nome, courtesy of Johnny Ray Lively, captures images of homes torn apart, their roofs gone, pieces of wood covering the yards. When Lively was...
NOME, TX
KPLC TV

Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy