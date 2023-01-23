PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

