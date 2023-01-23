Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Hilcorp Air Quality Operating Permit Approved
Hilcorp Alaska’s application for an operating permit for the Point Thomson Production Facility has received preliminary approval. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) has made a preliminary decision to approve Hilcorp Alaska, LLC’s application for Air Quality Control Operating Permit No. AQ1201TVP02 for the Point Thomson Production Facility, under Alaska Statutes 46.14 and regulation 18 AAC 50.
Delta Discovery
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change
We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
radiokenai.com
Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies
In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
kinyradio.com
The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case
In a series of hearings at the Capitol, teachers, administrators and concerned parents are making the case for a major increase in Alaska’s per-student funding and for other legislation that they say will help the state’s public schools. The hearings come as the Senate Education Committee prepares to introduce legislation on the topic. The bills […] The post Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
WBUR
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A representative of the Department of Health spoke Tuesday at the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, providing an update on lengthy benefit delays facing many Alaskans. “There’s sort of three high-level causes for the backlog, and that’s due to the legacy IT systems, a cyber...
tananachiefs.org
Janessa Newman – New Outreach Coordinator
As the the rising concern over the decline of salmon populations in Alaska’s river systems becomes a priority for Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC), the Tribal Resource Stewardship Program (TRSP) recently hired an Outreach Coordinator. Janessa Newman, from Rampart, brings a lifetime of experience working her family’s fish camp, and witnessing the decline of Yukon River salmon over the years.
digitalconnectmag.com
Alaska Adds Virtual Currency To Its Regulatory Regime
Virtual currency is a type of digital money that is not controlled by any government. This money is not made or managed by a central bank. People use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP, all virtual currencies. Special software, apps, and network infrastructure store and trade digital currencies. Most virtual currencies used...
radiokenai.com
Alaska Judicial Council Selects Four Candidates For Governor’s Approval
Four nominees to the Kenai Superior Court were selected from a field of nine candidates by the Alaska Judicial Council in a public hearing held Tuesday at the Kenai Courthouse. The four selections will be submitted to Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, who through the authority of the Governor’s office, will...
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
moderncampground.com
Alaska Campground Owners Association Releases 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide
Efforts to promote camping in Alaska have stepped up in recent weeks with the publication of the 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide, which is being distributed at RV shows across North America. The guide has already been distributed at the Tampa SuperShow in Florida, the largest consumer RV show...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
kcaw.org
Despite hunter concerns, sport limit for deer to remain at six for Southeast’s ‘ABC Islands’
The bag limit for the sport harvest of deer in Unit 4 in Southeast Alaska will remain at six, one of the most liberal in the state. During its Ketchikan meeting over the weekend (1-22-23), the Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have reduced the bag limit to 4 deer, saying it saw no biological necessity for lowering the harvest. Advocates of the change, however, urged that – given so much ecological uncertainty recently – erring on the side of caution was the more prudent course.
