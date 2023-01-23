Six down and more to come.Sedition is a conspiracy to engage in an unlawful act, such as committing treason or engaging in an insurrection.
These are still the small fish. What about the people in government that participated in this?
special wonderful tremendous fabulous people thanks for coming now it's time to go home and then a couple years your life will be screwed up forever
