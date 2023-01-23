ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Man with Hagerstown, Waynesboro ties charged in Saturday shooting outside restaurant

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

A man with Hagerstown and Waynesboro, Pa., addresses has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after an Allegany County man was shot in the leg Saturday morning outside a Hagerstown-area restaurant and bar.

The shooting in the Foxshire Plaza parking lot, along Dual Highway, occurred in the early morning hours Saturday after an altercation between the alleged shooter and a female in the bar, according to Washington County District Court records.

Andrew Neshawn Dwight Burke, 33, with a Waynesboro address in this case, was charged with the attempted murder of Isaiah Lawrence Jeremia Carlton, 23, according to court records.

Officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrived at the parking lot in the 1400 block of Dual Highway to learn the victim had been taken to Meritus Medical Center by private vehicle, court records state. Carlton was admitted to the hospital Saturday and was to have emergency surgery for a fractured bone in his leg from a gunshot, court records state.

While a Meritus spokesperson said the hospital didn't have a patient listed by that name on Monday morning, federal privacy law allows for a person to exclude being listed on a hospital's public register.

Burke was at Carlito's Cantina during an after-hours party when the owner was trying to close the cantina around 3:50 a.m. Saturday and saw a male and a female get into an argument in the lounge, court records state.

The man threw a drink on the female as she was walking out the door and the female struck the man in the head with a beer bottle, court records state.

The female left the bar and the man followed her to the parking lot where he began hitting the female, a witness told deputies. Another unknown male joined the man.

After other patrons intervened, the suspect left the female alone and the two males walked back towards the entrance, court records state.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Burke, walked toward a red Jeep in the parking lot, made contact with a male in a pink/white hoodie and black pants and the two got into a "physical altercation," court records state. Burke brandished what appeared to be a pistol and shot the other male, who fell to the ground as Burke walked past the Jeep to stand by a silver/white car before getting in a vehicle and leaving, court records state.

A deputy found a black and green handgun lying under a silver Toyota Corolla, the same vehicle Burke was seen standing by after the shooting, court records state. The 9mm handgun had a round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine. An empty 9mm shell casing was found in the area of the incident.

Via a witness, deputies found a Facebook page for the shooter under the name Neayshawn Hyde and found that person also was known as Andrew Neshawn Dwight Burke. Burke also was identified as the shooter using surveillance video that captured the incident, court records state.

Carlton allegedly told a deputy at the hospital that he was in the Foxshire Plaza parking lot and felt something hit him in the leg, court records state. Carlton and other people who arrived at the hospital who were associated with him would not cooperate or provide information to deputies about what happened.

Carlton had an outstanding warrant that deputies planned to serve him with once he was finished being treated at the hospital, court records state.

Online court records show an Isaiah Carlton, with the same birthdate as the shooting victim, with different addresses in Cumberland, Md., and charged in Allegany County for possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

While Burke is listed as having a Waynesboro address in the attempted murder case, he is listed as having a Hagerstown address in a gun case he was charged with on Saturday afternoon.

Hagerstown Police arrested Burke on Saturday afternoon after a brief foot pursuit following a traffic stop near his Hagerstown address in the city's West End, court records state.

Police saw Burke and another man exit Burke's home on Berner Avenue at 3:18 p.m. and get into a silver Hyundai Elantra with Maryland plates, court records state.

Police noted Burke's outstanding warrant for the shooting and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Washington Avenue, which also is known as U.S. 40. When the car pulled into a parking spot along Washington, the driver, Burke, fled the vehicle and refused police orders to stop as he ran into an open piece of land, court records state. Police stopped Burke after a brief pursuit.

Police found a loaded handgun in Burke's right pants leg by his ankle. The weapon was not holstered or secured and appeared to have fallen from his waistband while he fled, court records state. The recovered compact semi-automatic pistol was a Stoeger STR-9C 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in a magazine that could hold 13. The gun was not registered in any state.

Another man in the car, Mark Anthony Jacobs Jr.,  30, of Hagerstown, was found to have a loaded compact semi-automatic pistol that was not registered in any state, court records state.

While still at the traffic stop scene, other people arrived and began yelling at the police, court records state. Police wrote in the charging documents that it appeared the other people were trying to “gain entry” to the car and began arguing with officers.

“These subjects were attempting to push past officers” as two officers searched the car, “causing an officer safety issue,” the court records state. Several officers arrived and helped try to “de-escalate the situation caused by the aggressive subjects who did not like officers arresting their friends,” court documents state.

Both Burke and Jacobs face weapons charges including possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Burke was being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday afternoon following a bond hearing.

Jacobs posted bond on the gun charges, but was being held without bond at the detention center Monday afternoon, pending his extradition to Virginia on a fugitive warrant in another case.

