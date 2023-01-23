Read full article on original website
Related
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Alabama woman charged with shooting at brother
A Lauderdale County woman took three shots at her brother Monday, according to investigators. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Tamra Lechele Allen, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. She is being held on $90,000 bond. The incident happened on McConnell Road...
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
WAAY-TV
Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest. Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.
radio7media.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident
Faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, following an incident on Natchez Trace Road, Sunday, January 22nd. James Cody Melton, 28, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism over $1,000. According to Henderson...
Florence machete attack suspect’s trial delayed over counsel’s broken leg
A Lauderdale County man accused of attacking his family with a machete will have to wait a few more months to face a jury, court records show.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen
A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
courieranywhere.com
Mayor announces firing of Hardin County Animal Services director
Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis said Thursday afternoon that Chris Sikes’ employment as director of Hardin County Animal Services has been terminated. “Over the past several months, the Animal Control Committee, the county commission as a whole and myself, have been committed and working to making the animal shelter the best it can be for the citizens of Hardin County,” Davis said.
WSMV
Maury County convenience center closed after fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
waynecountynews.net
Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance
Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Prentiss County Deputies Arrest Two For Possession of Controlled Substance
On Friday January 20th, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Slack conducted a traffic stop on Sportsman Club Road assisted by K-9 Deputy Jason Moore. As a result of this traffic stop, 40-year-old Travis Fare, of Michie, TN, and 39-year-old Tersa Holley, of Bruceton, TN, both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Comments / 0