ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Alabama woman charged with shooting at brother

A Lauderdale County woman took three shots at her brother Monday, according to investigators. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Tamra Lechele Allen, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. She is being held on $90,000 bond. The incident happened on McConnell Road...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains

THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident

Faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, following an incident on Natchez Trace Road, Sunday, January 22nd. James Cody Melton, 28, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism over $1,000. According to Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
courieranywhere.com

Mayor announces firing of Hardin County Animal Services director

Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis said Thursday afternoon that Chris Sikes’ employment as director of Hardin County Animal Services has been terminated. “Over the past several months, the Animal Control Committee, the county commission as a whole and myself, have been committed and working to making the animal shelter the best it can be for the citizens of Hardin County,” Davis said.
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance

Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
CLIFTON, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Prentiss County Deputies Arrest Two For Possession of Controlled Substance

On Friday January 20th, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Slack conducted a traffic stop on Sportsman Club Road assisted by K-9 Deputy Jason Moore. As a result of this traffic stop, 40-year-old Travis Fare, of Michie, TN, and 39-year-old Tersa Holley, of Bruceton, TN, both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy