ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

71-year-old woman among 17 people injured in massive NYC apartment building fire

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjBrB_0kOTqomq00

Seventeen people were hurt – including a 71-year-old woman left fighting for her life – when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Brooklyn early on Monday, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 6:40 a.m. on the fourth floor of the residential building on Penn Street near Harrison Avenue in Williamsburg, the FDNY said.

One person, the elderly woman, was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries, officials said. She was in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnzaS_0kOTqomq00
Seventeen people were hurt, one critically, in a two-alarm fire at 265 Penn Street in Williamsburg.
Williamsburg News

Three people were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with minor injuries, the department said.

Thirteen other victims were treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDUe6_0kOTqomq00
“We were met with a large number of patients early on and almost all at the same time,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Fred Villani told reporters of the Penn Street blaze.
FDNY

“We were met with a large number of patients early on and almost all at the same time,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Fred Villani told reporters. “Once they were rescued by the firefighters, EMS personnel on the scene had to make rapid decisions on the severity of injuries. One of the patients was critical and was immediately transported to the hospital by Hatzalah volunteers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHDif_0kOTqomq00
FDNY Deputy Assistant Chiefs Fred Villani (left) and John Sarrocco (right) brief reporters on the blaze at 265 Penn Street.
FDNY

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco described it as a “very arduous process” to remove the injured victims from the building, “while the fire was still active.”

“Many people were taken out of the building via the interior and others were taken out via portable ladders and tower ladders,” Sarrocco said.

The fire reached two alarms, with 25 FDNY units – including 106 fire and EMS members, responding to the scene, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sj9Ve_0kOTqomq00
Five people suffered minor injuries in the early-morning fire at 2277 Third Avenue.
Robert Mecea

The blaze was placed under control within about an hour, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hours earlier, a massive four-alarm blaze ripped through a three-story commercial building on Third Avenue near East 124th Street in East Harlem, the FDNY said.

Four firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries in the inferno, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8tF2_0kOTqomq00
The fire erupted in an “older building,” which made its “structural stability” a hazard, officials said.
Robert Mecea

The FDNY responded to an automatic alarm around 12:30 a.m. and discovered “smoke in the building,” Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito told reporters.

“We eventually had fire on all three floors [and] fire through the roof,” Esposito said. “It was an exterior operation, fire throughout the building.”

The roof partially collapsed into the top floor, Esposito said.

“It’s an older building, which starts to affect the structural stability of the building and makes it dangerous,” Esposito said. “The stairway burnt out makes it very dangerous for our members inside. So we decided to pull everybody out of the building and then conduct exterior operations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQ6wa_0kOTqomq00
The FDNY needed to conduct “exterior operations” for safety reasons, officials said.
Robert Mecea

Thirty-nine FDNY units, with 168 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene.

The fire was finally placed under control by 6:35 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

The two Monday fires came the day after a 13-year-old boy died when flames tore through his apartment in Brooklyn.

Dillon Waldren-Dickson was found gravely injured inside the seven-story building on Snyder Avenue near East 25th Street in East Flatbush following the blaze that broke out on the fifth floor around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD and FDNY.

He was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man also injured in the fire were taken to the same hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street

NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave. THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide

A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens man indicted for allegedly hitting wife with SUV, stabbing her: DA

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man has been indicted for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife, all while the couple’s children were inside the vehicle, authorities said. Stephen Giraldo, 36, was indicted by a Queens grand jury Friday on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops

Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said.  Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said.  Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers.  A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.  A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Curbside compost collection is coming to all of NYC

The amount of compost collected in Queens each week has also soared since the start of the program, with 478,000 pounds of compost collected the first week and 1.79 million pounds collected the week of Nov. 12. Mayor Eric Adams will announce a major expansion of the popular compost collection program on Thursday. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy