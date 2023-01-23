PHOTOS: Suspect wanted in connection with stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge.

Several surveillance photos were shared on Facebook by the Pittsfield Police Department of a person suspected of having been involved in the recent theft. Methuselah located on North Street in Pittsfield says two pieces of art were taken from their gallery.

