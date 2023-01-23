PHOTOS: Suspect wanted in connection with stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge.Police investigating deadly shooting on Main St. in Indian Orchard
or anonymously text PITTIP to TIP411
Several surveillance photos were shared on Facebook by the Pittsfield Police Department of a person suspected of having been involved in the recent theft. Methuselah located on North Street in Pittsfield says two pieces of art were taken from their gallery.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
