Pittsfield, MA

PHOTOS: Suspect wanted in connection with stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing artwork at Methuselah Bar and Lounge.

Police investigating deadly shooting on Main St. in Indian Orchard
    Pittsfield Police Department
    Pittsfield Police Department
    Pittsfield Police Department
    Pittsfield Police Department
If you have any information, call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9705
or anonymously text PITTIP to TIP411

Several surveillance photos were shared on Facebook by the Pittsfield Police Department of a person suspected of having been involved in the recent theft. Methuselah located on North Street in Pittsfield says two pieces of art were taken from their gallery.

