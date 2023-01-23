CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first power play against Florida Tuesday night was an abject failure, in every conceivable sense. Their second one was even worse. Failing to generate a goal — or even a shot — the way the Penguins did on their first chance with the extra man is bad enough. Failing to score — and actually giving up a goal — as happened during their second one is exponentially worse.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO