NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 27 with Nate Repensky and Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 27 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, Nate Repensky (Twitter: @n172818) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
This Packers-Colts Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers To Indianapolis
A lot of attention has been given to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since their season ended in Week 18. When he told Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver that he was going to be holding onto his jersey not swapping it after the game, speculation ran rampant that it could have been his final game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
Bare Knuckles. Penguins v. Capitals, Game 48: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WASHINGTON, D.C. — It is a battle for playoff seeding and could soon be a battle for a playoff berth. The long-time rivals, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, one pursuing all-time greatness, the other the all-time goals record. The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals Thursday at Capital One Arena.
Penguins’ Mindset Problem? Why Breakdowns & Letdowns Dog Playoff Push
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lots of shots and far too many goals. Loose performances have far outnumbered structured, praiseworthy games and the Pittsburgh Penguins have just five wins in their last 12 games. They will have a chance to grab a two-point lead, with three games-in-hand, on the Washington Capitals with a regulation win Thursday at Capital One Arena.
Dan’s Daily: The Sharks are Dealing, Good/Bad News for Penguins Playoff Push
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins playoff push got some good news Wednesday, while the team got some bad news on goalie Tristan Jarry. The Colorado Avalanche visited the NHL trade market for some odds and ends. The Buffalo Sabres are interested in Sharks winger Timo Meier, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t want to be on the NHL trade block, and Jamie Oleksiak was bloodied in a big-time fight that he probably won.
Penguins Trouble: This Just Isn’t Good Enough
The Pittsburgh Penguins earned what coach Mike Sullivan called a hard-fought point Thursday on the road against the Washington Capitals. The point kept the Penguins within one point of Washington; both teams occupy a wild-card spot, but should nervously be looking at the standings and the hard-charging Buffalo Sabres. According...
Penguins Turn On Power … Like Flipping a Switch (+)
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first power play against Florida Tuesday night was an abject failure, in every conceivable sense. Their second one was even worse. Failing to generate a goal — or even a shot — the way the Penguins did on their first chance with the extra man is bad enough. Failing to score — and actually giving up a goal — as happened during their second one is exponentially worse.
Penguins 7 Takeaways: ‘Hard Fought’ Point, But Is It Good Enough? (+)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The game meant more than two points and meant more than a rivalry game with a little hate building. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are embroiled in a deepening pool of teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff seedings, and more teams will have early summers than extended seasons.
