Ashland Public School District Cancels Sports & Evening Activities
ASHLAND – Due to expected severe weather conditions, Ashland Public Schools will close at 4:30 p.m. today, Jan. 25. All evening sporting events and activities are canceled, announced the district just before 2 p.m.
Storm Bringing 2 to 4 Inches of Snow & Ice; Early Dismissal For Framingham Public Students
FRAMINGHAM – The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in place from 1 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Thursday, January 26. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Due...
Mayor: City Hall & Framingham Non-Essential Buildings Closing at 3 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Due to the worsening winter storm, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at 3 p.m. that all non-emergency municipal buildings will close at 3 today, January 23, 2023. That means City Hall, the public libraries and the Callahan Center are all closed for the day. All...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 26, 2023
1 Temperatures today could get as high as 45 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. And the sun may make an appearance. 2. Avenue C Design opens its Love Story Vintage Market today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 4-day event lasts through Sunday, January 29. 3....
Framingham Public Schools To Dismiss Early Wednesday Due To Storm
FRAMINGHAM – Due to the predicted winter weather expected tomorrow afternoon, we will have an early release and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Elementary parents, please make sure your child is met at their bus stop. Kindergarten students will not be dropped...
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Ashland Dismissing Mindess & Warren Students Early Due To Storm
ASHLAND – Ashland Public Schools is dismissing many of its students early today, January 23, due to the storm. Mindess will be dismissing at 11:55 a.m. Warren School will be dismissing all students at 1:30 pm. No afternoon activities, including EDP, will be held, said the public school district.
MetroWest Medical Center Celebrates It Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists
FRAMINGHAM – This week MetroWest Medical Center is celebrating its Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). This week – January 22-28 – is national Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists . Since 2000, National CRNA Week has been an annual celebration of the nearly 59,000 practicing nurse anesthetists in the...
Today is the Last Day To Apply For Admission Lottery at Christa McAuliffe Charter School
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day to apply for the admission lottery for the 2023-2024 school year at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will...
Join Heart of Hunger Fitness Challenger & Help Hungry Families in MetroWest
FRAMINGHAM – The United Way of Tri-County is kicking off its Annual Heart of Hunger Winter Fitness Challenge. For the third year, participants will commit to walk or run a minimum of one mile, outdoors, every day in February! Why? Because exercise is good for you AND you’ll be supporting people who don’t have enough to eat.
Ashland Incoming Kindergarten Registration Information Meeting Tonight Virtual Due To Storm
ASHLAND – The incoming kindergarten registration information meeting for the warren School in Ashland will now be virtual and on Zoom, due to the pending storm, announced Principal Peter Regan this morning, January 25. The meeting will be on Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting. Meeting ID:...
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Irving Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summonsed a driver for a traffic violation, after a crash on Irving Street on Tuesday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on January 24 at 231 Irving Street. There were no injuries.
MassBay Community College Offering Free Computer & Technology Education and Training to Unemployed and Underemployed Workers
WELLESLEY – Students new to MassBay will have the opportunity to take advantage of the Bridge to IT Careers by taking computer and technology courses at MassBay for free. Thanks to a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, MassBay will provide unemployed and underemployed workers with education and training in the area of computers and technology.
Charles River Regional Chamber & Get Konnected! Seeking Nominations of Business Leaders of Color in Natick & Framingham
NEEDHAM – Do you know an outstanding business leader of color, or emerging leader of color, who works and/or sits on a board for a business or nonprofit that is physically located in Newton, Needham, Watertown,bWaltham, Wellesley, Natick or Framingham?. If so, please consider nominating that person for the...
Harmony Grove Elementary Holding IB Science Fair on Saturday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School will hold a science fair on Saturday. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
