Sudbury, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Community College Offering Free Computer & Technology Education and Training to Unemployed and Underemployed Workers

WELLESLEY – Students new to MassBay will have the opportunity to take advantage of the Bridge to IT Careers by taking computer and technology courses at MassBay for free. Thanks to a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, MassBay will provide unemployed and underemployed workers with education and training in the area of computers and technology.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harmony Grove Elementary Holding IB Science Fair on Saturday Afternoon

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School will hold a science fair on Saturday. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

