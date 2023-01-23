Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Shirley M. Kepner, 77, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Kepner, 77, longtime resident of Adams, died Thursday January 26, 2023 at her home where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her complete obituary will follow next week. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home...
wwnytv.com
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
wwnytv.com
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023. Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was an office...
wwnytv.com
Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.
wwnytv.com
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr., 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been admitted earlier in the day. He was 82 years old. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, 79, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, age 79 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday (January 28, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Calling hours will...
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.
wwnytv.com
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.
wwnytv.com
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia...
wwnytv.com
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
wwnytv.com
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
wwnytv.com
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell...
wwnytv.com
Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN. Gayle was born on July 25, 1937 to Virgil Waldruff and Marjorie Russell Waldruff in Ogdensburg, NY. After graduating from Massena Central High School, she went on to study Medical Technology at Alfred State College where she was a member of Alpha Beta Chi Sorority.
wwnytv.com
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Betsey Alice was born in Walton, NY on July 16, 1933, the second child of Deweese W. and Eleanor A. Randall DeWitt. Betsey attended public schools in Walton, NY and graduated from Kingston, NY High School in 1951. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1955 with a BS degree in Early Childhood Education.
wwnytv.com
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - James Duffy Duswalt, 70, Clayton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. He had a six year battle with cancer that he faced with dignity and grace. James was born in Pequannock, NJ, January 3, 1953, son of James Duffy Duswalt...
wwnytv.com
Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery. Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2004 Lewis County snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 19 years to Lowville after a January snowstorm hit Lewis County. You can watch Bell Hall’s report on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.
Comments / 0