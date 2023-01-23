HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.

