Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
FOX Sports
NFC Championship: Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover against Brock Purdy and the 49ers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the NFC championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. He discusses bets such as the spread, Jalen Hurts touchdowns and more.
FOX Sports
Has Brock Purdy cemented himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL? | THE HERD
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Brock Purdy and his expectations as a fill-in quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon explains Purdy’s mindset, preparation, and comfort set him apart from other quarterbacks in the league.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports
NFC's best clash for trip to Super Bowl: Analyzing 49ers-Eagles showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles have been rolling toward this moment since the start of this season. They've believed since training camp opened that they had the makings of a Super Bowl team. They just couldn't have imagined that a San Francisco 49ers team that was 3-4 nearly halfway through the season...
FOX Sports
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?
The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
FOX Sports
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
FOX Sports
Are Bengals giving Chiefs extra motivation with 'Burrowhead' trash talk? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are giving the Kansas City Chiefs extra motivation ahead of the AFC championship Game with ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk. Joy explains she is okay with the trash talk because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce's snub, Eagles' X-factor, Bengals defense & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet". Schrager discusses the hottest topics in the NFL heading into the Championship round of the NFL Playoffs. He discusses topics such as Travis Kecle's snub for the Kansas City Chiefs, The Cincinnati Bengals' defense, Philadelphia Eagles' X-factors and more.
FOX Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
FOX Sports
Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle
Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick tape, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
FOX Sports
"You better believe I want Aaron Rodgers to replace Dak" — Skip | The Skip Bayless Show
Aaron Rodgers, the Cowboys killer in Dallas? Skip Bayless explains why he wants Rodgers to replace Dak Prescott as QB1 for America's Team.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes practices, 'ready' for AFC Championship vs. Bengals
The biggest injury question mark looming over the NFL's conference championship games involves the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the team's 27-20 divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes' injury helped influence a major shift in the odds for the Chiefs' AFC Championship rematch against...
Comments / 0