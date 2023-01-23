Read full article on original website
Still Time To Register For Great Northwest Day At The Capital
Registration for the Great Northwest Day at the Capital closes Friday. Great Northwest Day at the Capital is February 7th and 8th and is to bring representatives from 19 Northwest Counties to Jefferson City to remind legislators of the issues that are important to the northwest part of the state. The goal is to enhance our region’s image in Jefferson City and to pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.” The event brings together over 300 citizens, locally elected officials, and their many staff members and elected colleagues.
Chillicothe City Council Considers Farm Contracts & Annexation
Contracts for farm ground, annexation, and the Chillicothe Elementary Expansion are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The council will consider the Cobra Contract. There will be a request to extend the current contract for farm ground at...
Board of Adjustments & Planning and Zoning Hearings
Three Public Hearings for the City of Chillicothe will be held February 6th. Chillicothe’s Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to consider a setback variance requested by Scott Trotter for a property at 105 Elm Street. Trotter would like to build a “Zero Lot Line Structure.”
CHS Boys Wrestling Falls At Trenton 41-21
Trenton (41) vs. Chillicothe (21) 113: Carter Shipers (CHILLICO) over (TRENTON) (For.) 120: Cooper Houser (TRENTON) over Bryce Bergan (CHILLICO) (MD 9-1) 132: Mason Rongey (TRENTON) over Caden Kanniainen (CHILLICO) (Fall 0:48) 138: Brayden Hughs (TRENTON) over Tomas Dela Rosa (CHILLICO) (Fall 3:36) 144: Hunter McAtee (TRENTON) over Bryce Dominique...
Lady Hornets Cruise To Third Win Over Lawson In January
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team captured its third win against Lawson in the month of January on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Cardinals in dominant fashion 64-24. Chillicothe led 45-17 at halftime and hit seven three pointers in the first half. They would go...
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
Carroll County Bridge Project Begins Monday
A Carroll County bridge on Route E will close Monday. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close Route...
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
