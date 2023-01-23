Registration for the Great Northwest Day at the Capital closes Friday. Great Northwest Day at the Capital is February 7th and 8th and is to bring representatives from 19 Northwest Counties to Jefferson City to remind legislators of the issues that are important to the northwest part of the state. The goal is to enhance our region’s image in Jefferson City and to pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.” The event brings together over 300 citizens, locally elected officials, and their many staff members and elected colleagues.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO