Wavil Earl Wayland, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Wavil Earl Wayland, 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on March 10, 1937, in Iuka, Arkansas to Steven and Lucy (Young) Wayland. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a master auto and diesel mechanic as well as a master welder. He loved to make art work by sculpting iron and metal. He loved his family very much.
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Lelia “Lee” McArdle, 91, Salesville (Conner)
Lelia “Lee” Grace Schulthess McArdle of Salesville, Arkansas passed from this life on January 25th, 2023, at the age of 91 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 8th, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana to Vernon and Elsie (Webb) Schulthess. She married Francis Theodore McArdle on January 9th, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They lived in Chicago for four years and moved to West Dundee, Illinois for three years before settling in East Dundee, Illinois to raise their three sons. They were married for forty years before Ted’s passing on April 22nd, 1994. Lee worked at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois as a dietary aide for over twenty years. After retiring in 1994, she moved to Salesville, Arkansas. Lee volunteered at the Norfork Food Bank for several years. She was also a member of the Norfork Baptist Church where she made many friends and found spiritual guidance and comfort.
Lelia Grace McArdle, 91, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Lelia “Lee” McArdle of Salesville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lelia McArdle died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Henrietta Lane, 75, Mountain Home (Ermert)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Henrietta Lane of Mountain Home are pending at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning, Ark.
Viola Dorothy Sanford, 94, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Viola Dorothy Sanford of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Viola Dorothy Sanford died Thursday at her home.
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
James A. Rorex, 71, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old James A. Rorex of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rorex died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma for Sweetheart Royalty Night
High school basketball makes up the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it’s Sweetheart Royalty Night. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play by welcoming Alma to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are tied for fifth place in the 5A-West with the Lady Airedales. The...
Leta Snow, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Leta Snow of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Leta Snow died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Limb debris pick up February 3
The City of Mountain Home is partnering with Waste Connections to do limb pickup inside the city limits only on February 3. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
MHHS swim teams to travel to Paragould
The Mountain Home High School swim teams are set for another road trip on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Paragould. Action begins at 5:30.
Thursday basketball schedule includes MH freshman teams at West Memphis East
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s freshman teams on the road for an outing with West Memphis East. The girls’ game tips off at 5 followed by the boys’ contest. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Flippin hosts Elkins, Ozark...
Technical issues with 2 traffic signals in MH area
Motorists driving in the Mountain Home area will need to exercise caution as a couple of traffic signals are experiencing technical difficulties. According to a Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson, the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62B and Commerce Drive is functioning, but it’s running slow. The stop light at the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Buzzard Roost Road is not working correctly. The Mountain Home Street Department is working to correct the issue.
MH School District to run snow routes Friday; some area schools remain closed
Mountain Home will be among the school districts to be open on Friday. Mountain Home buses will run snow routes in the morning at afternoon, and the same status goes for Yellville-Summit. The Bakersfield R-IV School District will resume classes with buses normal routes at driver’s discretion. Their Votech students...
