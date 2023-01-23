Read full article on original website
Washburn’s Crane Observatory to welcome public for space viewing sessions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Crane Observatory will open to the public for a handful of nights of free sessions to view outer space. Washburn University says its physics and astronomy department will open the Crane Observatory to the public on Thursdays between Jan. 26 and May 4. The observation sessions will be free.
Plan to close 2 KCPS elementary schools approved by board
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a vote of 4-to-2, the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors approved a plan to close two elementary schools in the fall of 2023. The vote on the school closures was part of a larger proposal that involved a new mission statement and set of priorities called Blueprint 2030.
Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to raise concerns about a potential landfill proposal on the southern edge of Kansas City, Missouri. Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when...
Lawrence middle school evacuated following threat
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - West Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas, was evacuated Thursday after discovery of a written threat. According Lawrence Public Schools, the school was evacuated as a safety precaution after a report was received regarding “a written threat left on a technology device” on Wednesday. The...
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Each of the 2023 homicides processed by KCMO police is from a firearm. Rosilyn Temple says enough is enough.
KCMO community leader speaks out against local gun violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, saw its ninth and tenth homicides of the year on Friday. That total is more than January 2019 and January 2021, as the city continues to deal with gun violence. “It is not normal,” said KC Mothers in Charge founder, Rosilyn Temple....
Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thinking of adopting a dog? Wayside Waifs might just have exactly who you’re looking for. The no-kill pet adoption campus just added several dozen after rescuing them from Louisiana. Soon, they’ll be needing forever homes. “We ended up rescuing 54 dogs, varying ages,”...
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro
Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas.
Tonganoxie High School Dance Team
KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to give a big congratulations to the Tonganoxie High School Dance Team who recently placed third at the KSHSAA State Dance Competition. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.
27-year veteran is new Kansas City interim fire chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has announced its new interim fire chief as 27-year veteran Ross Grundyson. Grundyson takes over for KCFD Chief Donna Lake, who left the job after three years to become the assistant city manager for the City of Lee’s Summit. Grundyson will take purely an interim role as chief. The city is conducting a nationwide search for the next fire chief, and has said Grundyson is not in the running for the permanent job.
How to prepare for frigid temperatures in KC on gameday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening. “The biggest thing people need to worry about is the wind chill,” said University...
FBI offers $5k reward as investigation into KCMO bank robbery from 2019 continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward as they continue investigating a bank robbery that happened in February of 2019. The agency shared pictures of the two suspects again Thursday in hopes of solving the case. The had previously re-shared the information in 2020. There...
Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Prairie Village, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal DWI crash that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zachary J. Zorich received the sentenced after pleading guilty to the class B felony driving while intoxicated -- resulting in death.
Your House Your Home: Updates to make before listing your home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re beginning to see a slight slowdown in real estate in Kansas City, with homes staying on the market a little longer. So, sellers need to be more competitive when listing. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink looks at where...
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open, billion-dollar airport has been awarded $62 million over legal misconduct by an attorney. The story was first reported by the Kansas City Star. A panel of arbitrators...
2 dead following Thursday morning crash on US 69 Highway in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have identified two people who died in a crash on Thursday morning. The Overland Park Police Department said the crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway, south of W. 103rd. According to the police, Vehicle 1 was entering the...
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
