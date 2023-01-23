KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to give a big congratulations to the Tonganoxie High School Dance Team who recently placed third at the KSHSAA State Dance Competition. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

2 DAYS AGO