The Freeport community is mourning the loss of Rita Carter, a beloved teacher, activist, and public servant who died on Dec. 28. Born in Oceanside on October 30, 1943, Carter was the first child of Margaret McGee Carter and James Carter. She grew up in Merrick, and attended St. Agnes High School, in Rockville Center, before moving to Freeport in her early 20s. She earned a degree in education at Molloy College, now Molloy University, and a master’s from the New York Institute of Technology.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO