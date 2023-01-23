Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore's balance on display
The North Shore boys’ basketball team’s victory over Valley Stream South last Saturday could be a turning point to the season. The Vikings didn’t have to rely on their 6-foot-5 stud Vasilis Triantafyllou. With teams recently loading up against the big kid with the long Greek name, shooting guards Nick La Rosa and Ryan Freund stepped up, bagging 20 and 17 points respectively as the Vikings won, 57-50.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport preps for counties
The Freeport wrestling team faced a vicious opponent off the mat early in the season that left a young Red Devils team behind the eight mall while tackling a grueling dual meet schedule. Freeport was left shorthanded in early season practices and matches with a number of wrestlers sidelined by...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elks Lodge holds annual Hoop Shoot Contest
Dozens of children participated recently in the New York Elks Lodge #1 basketball Hoop Shoot Contest. The event, held at Valley Stream South High School, drew children and families from Lynbrook, Malverne, East Rockaway, and Valley Stream. Jasper Chan won the 8-9 year-old boys’ division; Caroline Rogers of Lynbrook won...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway recognizes scholar-athletes
The East Rockaway Board of Education recognized student athletes from East Rockaway Jr./Sr. High School for their outstanding performance off the field as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes and Scholar-Athlete teams were named. Athletic Director Gary Gregory announced that every fall athletic team at East...
Herald Community Newspapers
Committee falls short of drawing a map
After several rounds of blistering public hearings and politically pressurized back-and-forths, the temporary redistricting commission’s efforts to explore how new district lines should be drawn for the Town of Hempstead ended last Friday with its final recommendation. After weighing the options, between the preliminary map pitched by the Town...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rita Carter, a teacher dedicated to the Freeport community, dies
The Freeport community is mourning the loss of Rita Carter, a beloved teacher, activist, and public servant who died on Dec. 28. Born in Oceanside on October 30, 1943, Carter was the first child of Margaret McGee Carter and James Carter. She grew up in Merrick, and attended St. Agnes High School, in Rockville Center, before moving to Freeport in her early 20s. She earned a degree in education at Molloy College, now Molloy University, and a master’s from the New York Institute of Technology.
Herald Community Newspapers
At Wantagh High School, physics is hands-on
No matter what section of the course material they’re on, Wantagh High School physics students can always count on exciting, hands-on activities from Samantha Gordon. Gordon’s dedication and classroom innovation have resulted in her selection for the New York State Master Teacher program. She is among 221 educators chosen for the program, in which they will share practices to help improve the quality of STEM education in their home districts.
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead names new principal at Chestnut St. School
The Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead has a new leader — temporarily. Lisa Minicozzi was named the elementary school’s interim principal during the Jan. 17 board of education business meeting, replacing Faith Tripp, who served her last day on Jan. 16. Tripp left after seven years as...
Herald Community Newspapers
Historic mural concealed
Robert Gaston Herbert lived in Sea Cliff on Long Island’s North Shore. A professional illustrator, he was commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration to paint historic murals for communities across Long Island. Herbert’s mural in Hempstead Village Hall was not part of the WPA series, but...
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome to the world of speedcubing
Many new hobbies came out of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was no different for 12-year-old Angelo Dungca. An idea that came out of his parents watching a Netflix documentary soon became a new skill for the Woodland sixth-grader. And with help from his mom, Faye, the two started East...
Herald Community Newspapers
Andrew Stern Memorial Essay Contest winners
The East Rockaway School District Board of Education recognized the winners of this year’s Andrew J. Stern Memorial Essay Contest at its Jan. 17 meeting. This annual contest honors East Rockaway Class of 1978 alumni Andrew Stern who was killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It is run by members of the Stern family who attended the meeting and presented the awards.
Herald Community Newspapers
A grand evening for the Lynbrook Chamber
The Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its “An Evening of Excellence” Jan. 19 to honor six community figures. The event was held at the Coral House in Baldwin and sponsored by Daikan and Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. The evening featured dinner and dancing, along with honoring six community members.
Herald Community Newspapers
Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym
Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
Herald Community Newspapers
The first school with smart lockers in the country
The Baldwin school district announced the completion of newly installed smart lockers for students to use throughout the Baldwin School High School. The Baldwin School District finished its installation of smart lockers in the Baldwin High School — the first school district in the country to implement smart lockers.
Herald Community Newspapers
F.S. Museum to start monthly open houses in February
The Franklin Square Museum is a portal to the past, with hundreds of artifacts that date back to the community’s beginnings. Since the museum opened last spring, the Franklin Square Historical Society has only offered private tours to local schools and society members, but starting next month, members of the public will be able to stop in to see the hamlet’s rich history on full display.
Herald Community Newspapers
Even in his 90s, Bill Katz kept teaching
The basement in the Katz’s East Meadow home is silent. On any given day for more than five decades, the sound of students working to master the bassoon and other woodwind instruments consumed the room, as William Katz taught lesson after lesson intent on sharing his passion for music.
Herald Community Newspapers
Missing woman found after over two weeks
After being missing for almost two weeks, a developmentally disabled woman who spent the holidays in Elmont with her family is now home safe. Samantha Denise Primus, 46, was reported missing by the Nassau County Police Department on Dec. 23 and was last seen at her sister’s home on Savoy Avenue. Primus is deaf, non-verbal and has limited sign language abilities.
Herald Community Newspapers
Affordable housing plan alarms Brian Curran
People have left New York in droves this past decade, and Brian Curran is ready to put that trend at an end. But doing so could mean finding some common ground between the Assemblyman and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who have some very different ideas on affordable housing. During her State...
Herald Community Newspapers
Many Baldwin scholars make the Dean’s List
SUNY New Paltz announced three Baldwin scholars were recognized on their Fall 2022 Dean’s List this month. Chrissie Williams, a SUNY New Paltz information officer, said Juliet Bernstein, of North Baldwin, Violet Cochrane, of North Baldwin, and Lex Rizzo-Harrell, of Baldwin, were recognized on its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester — a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
Herald Community Newspapers
Colby Siergiej provides a safe space for teens at BOCES
“I'm scared of graduating.” “I don't know what I'm going to do after school.” “I don't know if this class is right for me.” These are the phrases that Colby Siergiej of Oceanside hears every day from teenagers as a recently hired social worker at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech.
