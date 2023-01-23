Read full article on original website
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man convicted of assault in Cole County Court
A Jefferson City man was found guilty of domestic assault on Thursday. Robert Bernard Clark, Sr., was charged with Domestic assault, third-degree for punching a woman in July 2021. The probable cause statement said that officers saw Clark punching a woman twice. The document goes on to state that Clark...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
Man convicted of 2018 murder of Lincoln University student
A Cole County judge found a Jefferson City man guilty of the murder of a Lincoln University student in 2018. Alfred Chism was charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action in the death of Charon Session. Chism admitted that he shot Session, but said it was self-defense. Chism shot Session...
Mexico police seek son of victim of December arson fire
Mexico police announced they were looking for a suspect in a fatal arson fire. On December 23rd, there was a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. After an investigation into the fire, according to a release...
Driver suffers medical emergency causing rollover crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The driver of a single vehicle crash in Jefferson City Thursday afternoon walked away with minor injuries. In a press release Jefferson City police said the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Edgewood Drive. Police said the driver Thomas Nield,...
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
Family of 4 injured when minivan hits embankment near Macon
MACON, Mo. — Four members of the same family were taken to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon following a minivan crash in Macon County. The one-vehicle crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 63, one-half mile south of Macon. State troopers say a northbound van driven by Matthew Jacobs,...
Rock Bridge girls survives Hickman in CMAC showdown
Columbia — It was a game that went right down to the wire, but Rock Bridge came out on top over Hickman in the Providence Bowl Thursday evening. In the closing minutes, a layup by Jayda Porter gave the Bruins the 54-52 win over the Kewpies. Mari Miller and...
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
Three arrested after ten pounds of drugs uncovered during investigation in Randolph County
Three people are arrested after authorities find nearly ten pounds of drugs following a multi-year-long investigation in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the North Missouri Drug Task Force served multiple search warrants in the Higbee area last week. The searches led to the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 22 grans of psilocybin mushrooms, several pills, multiple firearms, multiple vehicles used in drug-related offenses, and more than $10,000 in cash.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
Harrisburg semifinals, buzzer beater in Eldon highlight Wednesday night hoops action
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Ryder Williams sent Versailles to the championship game of the Eldon Tournament in style. Williams hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near midcourt in overtime, giving the Tigers an 83-80 win over the Eugene Eagles. Versailles will play Fatima in the title game Saturday night. Play also...
