Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Terminally ill grandfather who wants to give $50K of inheritance to granddaughters refused by his estranged adult son
A dying man with significant wealth is divvying up assets, and wishes to leave a life-changing inheritance for his two grandchildren. His estranged son, however, is refusing the money and has written a Reddit post about the situation to see if he’s in the wrong for his choice.
booktrib.com
An Earnest, Heartfelt Guide to Unlocking Life’s True Potential
My Life’s Lessons: Epiphanies and Revelations by Michelle León. The best advice is not always supplied by counselors, therapists, seasoned professionals or talking heads. Sometimes it comes from the most common of places — and when it does, it often is the most relatable. Michelle León is...
booktrib.com
8 Moving Stories of Solo Parenting
This month in BookTrib, we are celebrating women’s fiction titles that showcase stories of solo parenting. Perhaps your protagonist is a parent who is widowed, or abandoned, or their partner has gone missing. They may be a grandparent suddenly with the responsibility of a grandchild, or an adult caring for a child who is not related to them.
booktrib.com
Mother Shares Harrowing First-Hand Account of Child-Carrying Ordeal
We often hear about the “joys of pregnancy.” Many women love being pregnant and absolutely glow. Of course, many mothers-to-be suffer from morning sickness in the first 3 months of pregnancy but then it dissipates. What if, though, you have horribly debilitating “morning sickness” that lasts throughout your entire pregnancy — and not just in the morning? This is the situation that author Sherry Rudd found herself in, which she shares in her book, Surviving Nine Months.
booktrib.com
Books & Looks Podcast: Exploring Resistance in Occupied France
Books & Looks: Real Books for Real Readers was started as a podcast to supplement Blaine Desantis’ website, ViewsOnBooks.com, and expand into audio interviews with authors. With Books & Looks, Blaine’s goal is to focus on real books that real people will read. At least half of the books he reviews are either new authors or unknown authors that many in the general public are unaware of. After a segment reviewing books or interviewing authors, Blaine ends each episode with a discussion of the movies and TV shows he is currently watching.
