Shawnee, KS

Comments / 3

Ruth Frazier
4d ago

we were taught to only take what you could clean and eat. don't waste God's creatures it's a sin

WIBW

RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
WIBW

Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture. The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO

