TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO