Ruth Frazier
4d ago
we were taught to only take what you could clean and eat. don't waste God's creatures it's a sin
WIBW
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
WIBW
Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
WIBW
Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was struck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
WIBW
Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture. The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
WIBW
Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
WIBW
TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
WIBW
Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
