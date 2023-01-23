A year ago, the Red Sox made major league history by becoming the first organization to employ two female coaches. Now, both of those coaches have departed the organization. Bianca Smith, a minor league coach since 2020, and Katie Krall, who was a development coach for Double-A Portland last season, have both chosen to leave the organization, according to The Boston Globe. The Red Sox announced their entire player development and minor league coaching staffs Friday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO