Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Related
Holocaust survivor David Schaecter records testimony for future Boston museum
Standing outside his former barrack in the Auschwitz concentration camp, Holocaust survivor David Schaecter implored a group of Miami travelers in 2018 to be his mouthpiece for future generations — to share the stories of horror he endured and of the brutality perpetrated by the Nazis that led to the slaughter of six million Jews.
Glazy Susan customers in Worcester wait for doughnuts Friday before closing
Maya Angeles’ friends credit her with turning them on to Glazy Susan in Worcester. The owners of the doughnut shop, Joe and Susan Skrzek, announced on Jan. 7 they would be closing on Jan. 29. Angeles and a group of her fellow Worcester Polytechnic Institute students waited in line...
Acoustic Java sells Main Street Worcester location, Salvadoran bakery to open in its place
A popular coffee spot near Clark University is changing hands — as well menus and names. Acoustic Java announced Friday that the Worcester-based coffee roaster is selling its original shop located at 932 Main St. to Zaida Melendez. Acoustic Java owner Dave Fullerton opened the business next to Annie’s...
At Boston’s Holocaust memorial, a student asks what to do with her anger
Framed by symbolic billowing smoke from six glass columns etched with six million serial numbers honoring the Jews murdered in World War II, Jack Arbeiter recounted to an Arlington school group Friday in downtown Boston how his parents had saved each each other from perishing in the concentration camps. His...
Former Red Sox top prospect looking to reinvent himself by going back to school in Boston
After becoming a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, Ryan Westmoreland’s life took a terrifying and unexpected turn. Now years later, Westmoreland is taking control of his future, combining his love for baseball and carving out a new path by getting into coaching and going back to school.
‘Wicked Worms’ jerseys, bathroom TVs: 23 things WooSox adding to Polar Park in 2023
The Worcester Red Sox are heading into year three at Polar Park. Just like in years past, there are a whole lot of changes coming in 2023. For starters: There are going to be lobster rolls, TVs in the bathrooms, heaters on the concourse and games played as the “Wicked Worms or Worcester.”
Reverend urges peace in Boston when Tyre Nichols beating video released
Hours before police body camera footage of the moments leading up to Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis police officers, one reverend in Boston is calling for peace in his city. Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of Boston-based New Democracy Coalition, spoke before Boston 25 News and...
Red Sox lose both female minor league coaches in organization, announce full staffs
A year ago, the Red Sox made major league history by becoming the first organization to employ two female coaches. Now, both of those coaches have departed the organization. Bianca Smith, a minor league coach since 2020, and Katie Krall, who was a development coach for Double-A Portland last season, have both chosen to leave the organization, according to The Boston Globe. The Red Sox announced their entire player development and minor league coaching staffs Friday.
Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is one of the best restaurants in U.S., Yelp says
One Massachusetts restaurant landed itself on the list of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp put together this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to their users comments. Then, the site ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
8-month-old Duxbury baby Callan Clancy dies at hospital, DA says
The third Clancy child, an 8-month-old baby boy who was found injured inside the family’s Duxbury home Tuesday night, died Friday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said. Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at about 11:18 a.m. Friday at Children’s Hospital in Boston. The Office of the Chief...
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to Polar Park executive chef Tom Whalen, lobster roll prices are set at $26.
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home
Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Boston man Jerome L. Turner charged in September 2022 Brookline bank robbery
A Boston man who authorities are calling a “serial bank robber” is facing charges in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a Brookline bank, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Jerome Lamont Turner, 47, was charged with one count of bank robbery and will...
Woburn Teachers Assoc votes to strike; Officials call move ‘illegal, disruptive and unnecessary’
If Woburn educators don’t reach an acceptable contract agreement with the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin by Monday, they voted to strike. The Woburn Teachers Association voted to authorize the strike Friday. The last agreement the educators’ union signed only lasted for the 2021 to 2022 school...
Patriots to interview former team captain and Super Bowl champion for coaching job
The Patriots search for a new offensive line coach could result in the team bringing in a familiar face. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are flying former team captain and current Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell to Las Vegas to interview for their vacant position.
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Sierra Canyon vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Bronny James, LeBron’s son, for free
The Notre Dame varsity basketball team will face Sierra Canyon in a conference game on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 p.m. EST. The game will start at 11 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling. Both FuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials.
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $517,500
Arianna Curet and Jose Curet acquired the property at 8 Hyde Street, Worcester, from Rodrigo D Oliveira on Jan. 3, 2023. The $517,500 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 7,416-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0