Red Sox lose both female minor league coaches in organization, announce full staffs

A year ago, the Red Sox made major league history by becoming the first organization to employ two female coaches. Now, both of those coaches have departed the organization. Bianca Smith, a minor league coach since 2020, and Katie Krall, who was a development coach for Double-A Portland last season, have both chosen to leave the organization, according to The Boston Globe. The Red Sox announced their entire player development and minor league coaching staffs Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home

Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
WORCESTER, MA
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000

Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $517,500

Arianna Curet and Jose Curet acquired the property at 8 Hyde Street, Worcester, from Rodrigo D Oliveira on Jan. 3, 2023. The $517,500 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 7,416-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
