Sporting News

How long is Luka Doncic out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star

The Dallas Mavericks will be sweating on the health of Luka Doncic after the All-Star guard exited Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, sitting at 25-24 entering Thursday's contest, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers made the first splash of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in a deal finalized Monday. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in Washington this season before the trade was completed. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't post All-Star numbers, he is the kind of player who should fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sporting News

Raptors trade rumors: O.G. Anunoby 'wants out of Toronto' as deadline nears

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, O.G. Anunoby's days in a Raptors uniform may be numbered. After a summer of rumblings that Anunoby may have been displeased with his role, rumors have started to ramp up midway through a disappointing season in Toronto. On Tuesday, radio personality Bob McCown shared on his podcast that Anunoby is seeking a trade.
Sporting News

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies speak out on Tyre Nichols' death amid furor over arrest video

As the Grizzlies were preparing to wrap up a five-game road trip in Minnesota on Friday night, they made it clear that their hearts are with their home city. Ahead of a matchup with the Timberwolves, the team released a statement addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was pulled over and violently arrested by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, then died three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN

