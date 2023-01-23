The Dallas Mavericks will be sweating on the health of Luka Doncic after the All-Star guard exited Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, sitting at 25-24 entering Thursday's contest, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO