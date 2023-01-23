Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek help identifying person who vandalized statues at Good Shepherd Parish
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who vandalized multiple statues at the Good Shepherd Parish. Police said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect was last seen walking in...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Barrington rollover sends 1 to hospital
Barrington police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
Decision expected in 2013 Warwick City Park murder trial
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A decision is expected Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
Candle caused house fire that injured Fall River couple
Firefighters rushed to the couple's Ray Street home early Tuesday morning to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof and flames shooting from the second-floor windows.
Man dies after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket
The 49-year-old was crossing Cass Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, according to police.
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
ABC6.com
Student stabbed outside of Hope High School
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hope High School student was stabbed outside the school Friday afternoon, according to school district officials. A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said the student was stabbed during lunch outside of the building. The student who was stabbed is being treated for their injuries...
2 hospitalized after Fall River house fire
Fall River District Fire Chief Matt Johnson said the couple was fast asleep when the fire broke out inside their Ray Street home.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking in the crosswalk. According to Palmer Police Sergeant David Burns, the incident resulted in the victim being sent to a local hospital with serious...
Turnto10.com
Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
Turnto10.com
Explosives bring down stack at former power plant in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A smokestack at a former power plant in New Bedford was demolished on Friday. The smokestack at the former NSTAR power plant came down in less than 30 seconds. It was previously scheduled to be imploded in December, but strong winds led to a...
ABC6.com
Five people, including girl, accused of driven stolen car out of Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that five people, including a girl, were arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said that shortly after midnight, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen the day prior in Taunton. The black 2017 Honda Accord was driving...
East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY — An East Hartford woman was killed when her sport-utility vehicle ran off Route 2 early Saturday, broke through a wire-rope guardrail, and went down an embankment in the median, state police said. Rosalee Boudreau, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported...
2 statues vandalized inside Fall River church
Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Flood warnings for area rivers
After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to felony charge for acts in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. On Friday, Graves said 47-year-old Bernard Sirr pleaded guilty to one count of interference with officers during a civil disorder. According to court...
