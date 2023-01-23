ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Decision expected in 2013 Warwick City Park murder trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A decision is expected Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Student stabbed outside of Hope High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hope High School student was stabbed outside the school Friday afternoon, according to school district officials. A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said the student was stabbed during lunch outside of the building. The student who was stabbed is being treated for their injuries...
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking in the crosswalk. According to Palmer Police Sergeant David Burns, the incident resulted in the victim being sent to a local hospital with serious...
PALMER, MA
Turnto10.com

Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Flood warnings for area rivers

After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
CRANSTON, RI

