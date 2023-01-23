ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Seneca Village Apartments in Gaithersburg Go Solar

A 2.18-megawatt solar array currently underway at the 684-unit Seneca Village apartments in Gaithersburg is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in Montgomery County. The roofs on the 58 buildings are expected to be completed next month. The solar project currently is in the permitting stage and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer

(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant

A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
OLNEY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge

Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Teen Gets Custom Recumbent Bicycle

A Rockville teenager received a bicycle designed just for him. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil, who has a genetic condition called DYRK1A, can now go on rides with his family. The recumbent bike, which allows the rider to take a reclining position, was presented at Safeway in King Farm Village Center in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 26, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Jan. 26, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Board of Education: Committee on Special Populations Meeting at 10:00 a.m. To watch live online meetings, click here. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 34, Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After

Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in King Farm neighborhood of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm community yesterday afternoon, January 25, 2023. The vehicle was parked outside of an apartment building in the 500 block of King Farm Boulevard. It is believed the car was stolen sometime between 6:00 PM Tuesday night and 3:53 PM Wednesday. If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCPD at 240-314-8900.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Chicken Coop Fire in Silver Spring

No birds died following a fire in a chicken coop on Kayson Street in Silver Spring Monday. They escaped the flames in an attached run area. A heat lamp hanging from the ceiling is believed to have fallen and ignited bedding materials, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Piringer estimated the damage at $5,000.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy