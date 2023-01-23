Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
mymcmedia.org
Seneca Village Apartments in Gaithersburg Go Solar
A 2.18-megawatt solar array currently underway at the 684-unit Seneca Village apartments in Gaithersburg is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in Montgomery County. The roofs on the 58 buildings are expected to be completed next month. The solar project currently is in the permitting stage and...
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
mocoshow.com
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Teen Gets Custom Recumbent Bicycle
A Rockville teenager received a bicycle designed just for him. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil, who has a genetic condition called DYRK1A, can now go on rides with his family. The recumbent bike, which allows the rider to take a reclining position, was presented at Safeway in King Farm Village Center in Rockville.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 26, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Jan. 26, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Board of Education: Committee on Special Populations Meeting at 10:00 a.m. To watch live online meetings, click here. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 34, Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting.
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in King Farm neighborhood of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm community yesterday afternoon, January 25, 2023. The vehicle was parked outside of an apartment building in the 500 block of King Farm Boulevard. It is believed the car was stolen sometime between 6:00 PM Tuesday night and 3:53 PM Wednesday. If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCPD at 240-314-8900.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
mymcmedia.org
Chicken Coop Fire in Silver Spring
No birds died following a fire in a chicken coop on Kayson Street in Silver Spring Monday. They escaped the flames in an attached run area. A heat lamp hanging from the ceiling is believed to have fallen and ignited bedding materials, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Piringer estimated the damage at $5,000.
