Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Portland police warn of firearms being stolen from vehicles
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said in a release Thursday that they are urging those who keep guns in their vehicles to ensure they are locked and secured. While the department said it doesn't recommend leaving firearms in vehicles, you should make sure it's secured in a locked container and permanently attached to your vehicle if you do.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges
AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
Murder trial continues for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The murder trial for Dylan Ketcham continued Tuesday in Augusta at the Kennebec County Superior Court after several weather events delayed hearings. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. The prosecution...
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
foxbangor.com
Justin Boucher in court for stabbing incident
AUGUSTA-- Justin Boucher appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court for his first hearing Tuesday morning. Boucher faces two charges, including aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces up to 10 years in jail. He's accused of stabbing an unidentified male six times in downtown Winslow on January...
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WMTW
Maine town garage burns down, destroying fleet of plow trucks
PERU, Maine — Two load explosions rang out at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Peru Center Road. A neighbor said they heard the explosions and discovered the town's garage was consumed by flames. "I was the first on the scene and when we got here the building was already...
truecountry935.com
Canton Man Pleads Guilty Attempting to Send Obscene Material
Dale Carr, 51, of Canton has pleaded guilty to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He is is facing up to 10 years in prison after chatting online with an undercover FBI agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Carr reportedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to water leakage from recent storms
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough firefighters responded to calls of water leaking into the Walmart and Sam's Club buildings on Thursday. Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan said firefighters responded to Walmart on Gallery Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday for calls from someone concerned about the structure of the building. When...
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
Crews respond to house fire in Casco
CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon. Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post. Ridlon was well-known...
Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial
AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0