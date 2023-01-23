ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police warn of firearms being stolen from vehicles

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said in a release Thursday that they are urging those who keep guns in their vehicles to ensure they are locked and secured. While the department said it doesn't recommend leaving firearms in vehicles, you should make sure it's secured in a locked container and permanently attached to your vehicle if you do.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges

AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say

YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
YORK, ME
foxbangor.com

Justin Boucher in court for stabbing incident

AUGUSTA-- Justin Boucher appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court for his first hearing Tuesday morning. Boucher faces two charges, including aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces up to 10 years in jail. He's accused of stabbing an unidentified male six times in downtown Winslow on January...
WINSLOW, ME
WMTW

Maine town garage burns down, destroying fleet of plow trucks

PERU, Maine — Two load explosions rang out at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Peru Center Road. A neighbor said they heard the explosions and discovered the town's garage was consumed by flames. "I was the first on the scene and when we got here the building was already...
PERU, ME
truecountry935.com

Canton Man Pleads Guilty Attempting to Send Obscene Material

Dale Carr, 51, of Canton has pleaded guilty to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He is is facing up to 10 years in prison after chatting online with an undercover FBI agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Carr reportedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos...
CANTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to house fire in Casco

CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial

AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
GARDINER, ME
