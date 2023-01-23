ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out

RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

